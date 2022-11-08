ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning. Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd. The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter. There is no other additional information available...
TOLLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington crash

BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, officials said. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. LifeStar was called to the scene before it was canceled. One other person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for...
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Light up Bristol blue

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 8 South in Beacon Falls

Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash. State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24. The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. The tractor trailer crashed into a barrier on the road, according to firefighters.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed For Norwalk Shots Fired Incident, Police Say

Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with gunshots being fired in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 4 Merritt Street. Norwalk police responded to the area after receiving a 911 call of shots being...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Shots Fired Locked In/Out Two Schools

2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
OXFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven homeless services scramble for resources as winter looms

As winter approaches, many of New Haven’s homeless service providers are concerned that the city is unprepared. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding enabled the city to house residents in nearby hotels. Now, the city is back to relying on congregate shelters — but continued COVID-19 restrictions and limited resources have reduced the total number of beds available. Homelessness rates, meanwhile, have risen due to COVID-induced job losses, inflation and a lack of affordable housing.
NEW HAVEN, CT

