Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Eyewitness News
Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
Eyewitness News
Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning. Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd. The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter. There is no other additional information available...
Eyewitness News
Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
Hartford man charged with breaking into cars at Glastonbury Edge Fitness Center
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing several charges after Glastonbury police said he broke into cars parked at an Edge Fitness Center. Tajay Hunter was served with two arrest warrants last week, police announced Thursday. He’s accused of breaking into the vehicles in February and July. Hunter was initially taken into custody […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington crash
BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, officials said. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. LifeStar was called to the scene before it was canceled. One other person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews in Hartford preparing for downed trees
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is tracking Nicole as the storm continues to move north.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
Eyewitness News
14 adults, 1 child forced out of their home due to fire at Hartford apartment complex
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 5:23 pm at an apartment building on Jefferson Street. Firefighters saw fire on the second floor of the building. Officials say five of the...
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains, gutters ahead of Storm Nicole's arrival in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Even though Tropical Storm Nicole's remnants are not approaching Connecticut until Friday evening, residents along the shoreline are being encouraged to prepare now for the storm. Residents are asked to clear out storm drains on their street, as well as their gutters, to prevent water...
Eyewitness News
Light up Bristol blue
BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 8 South in Beacon Falls
Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash. State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24. The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. The tractor trailer crashed into a barrier on the road, according to firefighters.
Trio Nabbed For Norwalk Shots Fired Incident, Police Say
Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with gunshots being fired in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 4 Merritt Street. Norwalk police responded to the area after receiving a 911 call of shots being...
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
Eyewitness News
Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns
(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Shots Fired Locked In/Out Two Schools
2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
Driver that fatally struck pedestrian in West Hartford arrested: Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was first published in June 2022. An arrest has been made in a fatal crash involving a 61-year-old pedestrian that happened in June, West Hartford police said. Claudia Stetson, now 68, was arrested Thursday for the crash at the intersection...
Eyewitness News
Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
Eyewitness News
Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
Yale Daily News
New Haven homeless services scramble for resources as winter looms
As winter approaches, many of New Haven’s homeless service providers are concerned that the city is unprepared. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding enabled the city to house residents in nearby hotels. Now, the city is back to relying on congregate shelters — but continued COVID-19 restrictions and limited resources have reduced the total number of beds available. Homelessness rates, meanwhile, have risen due to COVID-induced job losses, inflation and a lack of affordable housing.
