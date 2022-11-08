ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Cold front passes through; cooler temps headed our way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uJ9g_0j2qpKVo00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • A cold front has passed us by Tuesday morning and we are starting to cool down more.
  • Temps still warm to near 70 by the afternoon, with tons of sun and a breezy northeast wind.
  • The cooler pattern takes shape Wednesday as temps struggle to get into the mid-60s. We stay sunny Wednesday, but the gusty north wind keeps us cooler.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy