FORECAST: Cold front passes through; cooler temps headed our way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A cold front has passed us by Tuesday morning and we are starting to cool down more.

Temps still warm to near 70 by the afternoon, with tons of sun and a breezy northeast wind.

The cooler pattern takes shape Wednesday as temps struggle to get into the mid-60s. We stay sunny Wednesday, but the gusty north wind keeps us cooler.