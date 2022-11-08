Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Release Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Shipment release date.
JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
Online Campaign Co-Op, Forge Beta Added in Halo Infinite Winter Update
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Winter Update.
How to Get the BAS-P in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new BAS-P SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 01? We've got you covered. As announced in the newly released Season 1 roadmap, two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Nov. 16. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the BAS-P SMG in Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 DMZ Mode Information Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode offers a new experience that branches out from its classic battle royale gameplay. From its release date to its narrative-driven gameplay, here's everything you need to know about DMZ mode. When Is DMZ Mode Coming Out?. DMZ mode will be released on...
Pokémon Home Scarlet and Violet Updates Slated for Early 2023
Pokémon Home will receive an update in early 2023 that will bring statistics and compatibility with the Switch games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle Explained
Information about what Tera Raid Battles are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
God of War Ragnarök High Frame Rate Mode Detailed
Information regarding the high frame rate mode feature in the Playstation 5 version of God of War Ragnarök.
God of War Ragnarök Accessibility Settings: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the accessibility features in God of War Ragnarök.
When Can I Download Warzone 2: Pre-load Times
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is almost here and we've got the lowdown on when you can start pre-loading it. A new DMZ mode, 2v2 Gulag, A.I combatants, and much more are awaiting players that drop into Warzone 2.0. The latest battle royale mode is set to release on Nov. 16 and will also usher in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Gamers who own Modern Warfare 2 can expect new maps, operators, and unique weapons to be added to the multiplayer experience.
Battlefield Mobile Open Beta: How to Participate
Players looking to join the Battlefield Mobile open beta will be able to do so only if they are from select countries.
Genshin Impact Promo Codes November 2022
Here is the full list of active Genshin Impact promo codes at the moment in November 2022.
Warzone 2 Pre-Load Times Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has an upcoming pre-loading time, while Warzone servers will temporarily close soon. Here's everything you need to know about these dates.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0