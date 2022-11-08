Read full article on original website
Related
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
Zelis Acquires Payspan to Expand Connected Healthcare Platform
HealthTech company Zelis has completed its acquisition of Payspan, a provider of healthcare and electronic payment and reimbursement automation services. The combination of the two companies will bring together their capabilities in the new Zelis Advanced Payment Platform, Zelis said Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a press release. “Zelis and Payspan...
GoodRx Turns to Data to Rebuild Customer Base
Pharmaceutical price-shopping platform GoodRx is looking to leverage its user data in a bid to drive engagement. On a call with analysts Tuesday (Nov. 8) discussing the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results, GoodRx Co-CEO and Co-Founder Doug Hirsch said the company has been investing in ways to drive engagement with targeted communication, a strategy he said will continue for the next couple quarters.
Sezzle Partners With Sensepass on Tap-to-Pay Offering
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle has launched a partnership with Sensepass, maker of “The Wallet of Wallets,” to tap into continued consumer interest in contactless payments. Through the partnership, shoppers can make payments via the Sensepass hub, which accepts card payments, platforms like Venmo and Coinbase,...
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
Bladex Joins Komgo Trade Finance Platform
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) that it is joining Swiss FinTech Komgo’s trade finance platform. Bladex said in a press release that it is the first Latin American bank to join the Komgo platform, which enables companies to send authenticated messages and conduct transactions. The bank said the new alliance will increase its capabilities to foster international trade in the region as many of its existing clients and partners already use Komgo.
Wheel to Acquire GoodRX Care’s Back-End Virtual Tech
HealthTech company Wheel is to acquire the back-end virtual care technology of GoodRX Care to strengthen Wheel’s virtual-first care platform and accelerate its expansion into new markets. Wheel will acquire GoodRX Care’s clinician-centric electronic medical records (EMR), clinical management tools, patient experience software and other back-end virtual care technology,...
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
To Store or Not to Store? Consumers’ Credential Conundrum
To Store or Not to Store? Consumers’ Credential Conundrum. The rise of online shopping has made inputting and managing sensitive payment information a constant concern for consumers. For any given transaction, shoppers must choose between using stored payment credentials and entering these details manually,. with various perceived trade-offs influencing...
Elon Musk’s Tesla Pay Package Goes To Trial Monday Amid Twitter Chaos
Elon Musk is keeping Delaware Chancery Court busy. The same judge who shepherded months of contentious discovery in the billionaire’s legal battle with Twitter will preside at trial in a shareholder lawsuit against Tesla’s board over his 2018 pay package, calling it “the largest in human history.” The Telsa stockholder Richard Tornetta – “individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated” sued board members James Murdoch, Robyn Denholm, Antonio Gracias, Linda Johnson Rice, Brad Buss, Ira Ehrenpries and Musk to invalidate the grant, worth up to $56 billion if the electric automaker achieved certain market cap and financial milestones. The proceedings...
EV Manufacturing, Micro-Mobility Enable Middle East Transport Electrification
As world leaders gather in Egypt this week for the COP27 climate summit, the question of how best to approach fossil fuels is being hotly debated. The decisions made will have profound implications for the global transport industry, where the first steps toward the widespread electrification of transport systems are already being taken.
Egyptian Digital Lender Blnk Raises $32M
Blnk, an Egyptian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, has raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and a further $8.3 million via securitized bond issuance. The capital will be used to increase Blnk’s lending capacity and to support the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending technology, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release.
CFOs Desperate for Data to Recalculate the Cost of Office Space
When chief financial officers (CFOs) need to make decisions about a company’s utilization of physical space in today’s world of remote work, one thing they need but often don’t have is real-time data. Should a property be kept or closed? Can an office be consolidated, with some...
UK Borrowers Due Millions as Lenders Fail to Meet FCA Expectations
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asked the country’s lenders to offer payment deferrals as a means of supporting customers struggling to meet their repayment obligations because of the crisis. In a report published last week, the FCA noted that the...
Genesis to Get $140M Equity Infusion from Parent Company
Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis will reportedly get an equity infusion of $140 million from its parent company to strengthen its balance sheet after saying its derivatives business has $175 million locked in a trading account of FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy protection. The infusion is coming from the crypto investment...
JPMorgan to Open New Office and Payments Innovation Lab in Greece
J.P. Morgan plans to open both a new local head office and a new Payments Innovation Lab within that office in Athens, Greece. The new office will support the growth of the company’s businesses in the country and will be the new location for its current Athens-based employees in J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Asset & Wealth Management businesses, J.P. Morgan said Friday (Nov. 11) in a press release.
Bankful Merchants Can Now Offer Consumers BNPL Option
Payment gateway Bankful and buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Sezzle have partnered to enable Bankful’s merchants to offer their customers the option of paying in monthly installments. Bankful, which was previously known as Pinwheel, integrates with major eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Square, Wix and WooCommerce to simplify the...
Galaxy CEO Says Exposure to FTX ‘Stings’ But Isn’t Detrimental
Digital asset and blockchain firm Galaxy Digital has an exposure of about $76.8 million of cash and digital assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX and is in the process of withdrawing $47.5 million, the company announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a quarterly earnings press release issued before its conference call. The...
October Inflation Drop Won’t Quell Consumer Affordability Fears
For the fourth consecutive month, inflation slowed in October and while the market reaction happened instantly, data and history suggest the consumers' response will be much slower and far less impulsive. Officially, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported overall inflation fell to 7.7% in October versus a year ago,...
