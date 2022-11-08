ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Linard Skinard
5d ago

please send Skeletor to the old politicians home , and don't vote for his kid either, Blumenthal, Pelosi, both trying to create 'dynasties ', let their kids go get private sector jobs ,

TRUMP LOST BY 8 MI
5d ago

Keep dreaming Trump supporters Blumenthal and Lamont will remain In office they both will win reelection we will take a chance on the people we know before we vote for someone Trump knows

godsmack
5d ago

Blumenthal should retire and let the younger generation have a chance...he's going into his 80s people

Related
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Jahana Hayes ran against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
People

Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has retained her seat, with the Associated Press projecting she beats her Republican challenger, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc. Recent polls had suggested an unexpectedly close race, unnerving Democrats who need to keep at least 50 Senate seats to keep the majority. Instead, Hassan won handily, leading with 55% of the votes at the time the race was called.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly

HARTFORD, Conn. — She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue

Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
GEORGIA STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

Jahana Hayes wins reelection to Congress

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - A hard fought and at times personal battle for a Connecticut congressional seat has come to an end. Democratic fifth district Congresswoman Jahana Hayes has declared victory in her bid for a third term. Earlier this evening, the Office of the Secretary of the State...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX8 News

Republican Ted Budd wins race for US Senate against Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Republican Ted Budd has ridden his relentless “Bidenflation” campaign message into a seat in the U.S. Senate. Budd, a gun-shop owner from Advance who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2016, overcame the big dollars advantage of Democrat Cheri Beasley and will be North Carolina’s new senator. NewsNation called the race at about 11:30 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY

Voted into history: Wes Moore elected Maryland's first Black governor; Maxwell Frost brings Gen Z to House

This year's midterm elections are making history. In Maryland, Wes Moore was elected the state's first Black governor; nationally he is the third elected Black governor. In an election cycle with record numbers of LGBTQ candidates, the country's first lesbian governor was elected in Massachusetts, and New Hampshire voters elected the first transgender man to a state legislature.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has...
WASHINGTON STATE

