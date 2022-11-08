ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Hustle

21, Can You Do Something For Me? Drake Goes Viral For Hilarious “Rich Flex” Reactions

By Bruce Goodwin II
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9wMV_0j2qof6Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFR5X_0j2qof6Y00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


I f Drake knows how to do one thing, it’s how to create moments within the culture.

His latest release, Her Loss , a collaborative album with 21 Savage , has created many moments–both good and bad.

But the funniest has been derived from the opening track called “Rich Flex.” It begins with a soulful sample in the background as 21 and Young Nudy talk braggadociously until Drake hops in and does what he does best; drop a catchy hook.

“21, can you do somethin’ for me? Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me? And 21, can you do somethin’ for me? Drop some bars to my p-ssy ex for me,” he sings. “Then 21 ( 21 ), can you do somethin’ for me? Can you talk to the opps necks for me? 21, do your thing 21, do your thing 21.”

Drizzy hyping up 21 to make sure he sets off the album with a strong verse had Twitter going crazy with the jokes.

The other reactions to the project haven’t been as lighthearted since Meg Thee Stallion, and Alexis Ohanian took offense to some of the bars. On the track “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake calls Ohanian –Serena Williams’ husband– a groupie , to which Ohanian tweeted, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

Meg Thee Stallion responded to Drake’s lyrics , “This b-tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” which alluded to her allegedly getting shot by Tory Lanez. Fans on social media also took offense to Drake making fun of a Black woman getting shot, but the rapper hasn’t responded to the critique.

Check out some of the best meme responses to Drake’s lyrics in “Rich Flex” below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debuts at No. 1 With Massive First-Week Numbers

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, “Her Loss,” enters the charts this week at No. 1 with the biggest first-week numbers for a hip-hop album in 2022. The set logged 404,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. — holding 100,000 units over Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which opened with 295,000 in the week ending May 19, according to data from Luminate via Billboard. “Her Loss” nearly doubled the earnings of “Honestly, Nevermind,” Drake’s dance-focused record that opened with a still-impressive 204,000 units back in June. However, both of his previous releases fall short in comparison to “Certified...
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy