Palm Beach County, FL

Read this before Nicole makes us sad

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.

Anyway, there's some great big gooey gossipy news about former President Donald Trump's taxes on Mar-a-Lago from luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz, who also has another tale of a smackdown in Palm Beach by the architecture board.

That architecture board is tougher than finding a Birkin on sale before the holidays (not that I could ever afford one or even afford to look at one) or getting a seat at a restaurant without a reservation during season or putting up hurricane shutters in frickin' November! I mean, come on! 🤨😫😥

Also, senior business reporter Alexandra Clough has a fascinating read about whether West Palm Beach businesses downtown are going to be able to afford rent after Related Cos. fancifies everything.

And I, humbly, have one meager real estate story for your reading pleasure about the latest golf superstar to buy a home in Palm Beach County. Look, it's not that I wasn't working, I wrote stories, but elections, weather, etc. all kind of keep getting in the way.

Stay safe out there!

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com.

Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

