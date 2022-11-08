Read full article on original website
Related
Space Force’s mysterious space plane likely source for sonic boom over Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A “sonic boom” was heard by many in Florida shortly before an uncrewed U.S. military space plane landed before dawn at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. The solar-powered vehicle, which looks like a miniature space shuttle, landed at 5:22 a.m. EST...
satnews.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Intelsat G-31/G-32 to orbit on November 12th
SpaceX is targeting Saturday, November 12, for launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 120-minute launch window opens at 11:06 a.m. ET (16:06 UTC). A backup launch opportunity is available on...
satnews.com
SES selects Arianespace to launch the EAGLE-1 satellite
The EAGLE-1 satellite, which will support the end-to-end, secure, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system for Europe, will be launched for SES by Arianespace on a Vega C rocket from French Guiana as early as Q4 2024. The satellite will be placed into LEO. The EAGLE-1 project, comprising satellite and ground...
satnews.com
Emergency SOS via satellite via an Apple million$$$ investment for iPhone 14s
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups are now made possible by $450 million Apple investment in US infrastructure satellite network and ground stations to power the new service. Apple’s $450 million investment from the firm’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund will go to the development of...
Comments / 0