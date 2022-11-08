ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Intelsat G-31/G-32 to orbit on November 12th

SpaceX is targeting Saturday, November 12, for launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 120-minute launch window opens at 11:06 a.m. ET (16:06 UTC). A backup launch opportunity is available on...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
SES selects Arianespace to launch the EAGLE-1 satellite

The EAGLE-1 satellite, which will support the end-to-end, secure, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system for Europe, will be launched for SES by Arianespace on a Vega C rocket from French Guiana as early as Q4 2024. The satellite will be placed into LEO. The EAGLE-1 project, comprising satellite and ground...

