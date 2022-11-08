Read full article on original website
Related
wdkx.com
NYS Voters Pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act
The votes have been counted, and currently, 67 percent of voters in New York State approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for the Environmental Bond Act. The new act was formally known as the ‘Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Act’, and it will fund projects addressing climate change mitigation, flood risk reduction, open space land conservation, and water quality improvement.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Declared Winner of 2022 Election
Late last night with 69 percent of precincts reporting, Governor Kathy Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the race for governor of New York. Hochul had 55 percent of the vote, while Zeldin had 45 percent. She took to the stage last night to address supporters, thanking them for electing her.
Comments / 0