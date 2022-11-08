ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverjournalonline.com

The Rise of Atlantic City Casino Resorts

Atlantic City is synonymous with gambling and the fun and excitement of casino resorts. However, the city has a storied past filled with ups and downs. From the city’s Golden Age during the Prohibition era to its modern rebuilding, Atlantic City has had a tumultuous existence. In this article,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
playnj.com

10 Things To Do When Visiting Atlantic City That Don’t Involve Casino Gambling

Atlantic City is a popular vacation destination, with its beaches and world-famous Boardwalk. It also has a lot of fun things to do that don’t involve the casinos!. It’s easy to get sucked into the excitement of playing blackjack and slots at Atlantic City casinos, but there are many other things to do that don’t involve gambling. PlayNJ gives tourists 10 options to check out on their next trip to the Jersey Shore.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Loses Journalist Tim Kelly to Cancer

Tim Kelly was a spokesman, a reporter, an author, a colleague, a friend, a devoted son and father who made it all look easy, even when it wasn’t. All anyone has to do is view some of his sports stories or historical pieces about Ocean City to see his talent.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Ring Magazine

From bullied to beast: Atlantic City’s Justin Figueroa readies for second pro fight

Justin Figueroa is no stranger to exchanging punches in Atlantic City. The 23-year-old from the rough resort city in New Jersey first started boxing at the age of 5 after being jumped by about five other kids while playing outside. His father decided to keep him inside for the next two years, teaching him the boxing basics before allowing him to venture out after school.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members

Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Trail of Two Cities draws hundreds to Ocean City, Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — It was unseasonably warm and sunny with a light breeze Saturday morning when more than 300 participants set out to cross the causeway during the 26th annual Trail of Two Cities race. “This is the nicest weather we’ve ever had,” race chairwoman Jane Alvarez said. “We’ve...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
watchthetramcarplease.com

Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy