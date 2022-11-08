Read full article on original website
riverjournalonline.com
The Rise of Atlantic City Casino Resorts
Atlantic City is synonymous with gambling and the fun and excitement of casino resorts. However, the city has a storied past filled with ups and downs. From the city’s Golden Age during the Prohibition era to its modern rebuilding, Atlantic City has had a tumultuous existence. In this article,...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
playnj.com
10 Things To Do When Visiting Atlantic City That Don’t Involve Casino Gambling
Atlantic City is a popular vacation destination, with its beaches and world-famous Boardwalk. It also has a lot of fun things to do that don’t involve the casinos!. It’s easy to get sucked into the excitement of playing blackjack and slots at Atlantic City casinos, but there are many other things to do that don’t involve gambling. PlayNJ gives tourists 10 options to check out on their next trip to the Jersey Shore.
N.J. residents favor just limiting smoking in casinos, oppose opening them outside Atlantic City, poll shows
With the fate of a proposal to ban smoking entirely inside Atlantic City casinos still up in the air, a new poll shows a majority of New Jerseyans favor limiting smoking in gambling halls to designated areas. The Fairleigh Dickinson University survey, released Thursday morning, also found the majority of...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Loses Journalist Tim Kelly to Cancer
Tim Kelly was a spokesman, a reporter, an author, a colleague, a friend, a devoted son and father who made it all look easy, even when it wasn’t. All anyone has to do is view some of his sports stories or historical pieces about Ocean City to see his talent.
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
The Ring Magazine
From bullied to beast: Atlantic City’s Justin Figueroa readies for second pro fight
Justin Figueroa is no stranger to exchanging punches in Atlantic City. The 23-year-old from the rough resort city in New Jersey first started boxing at the age of 5 after being jumped by about five other kids while playing outside. His father decided to keep him inside for the next two years, teaching him the boxing basics before allowing him to venture out after school.
shorelocalnews.com
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members
Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
Atlantic City Mayor Will Reveal Contribution To World War II Hero
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small will announce that a six figure contribution will be made to the The Bernie Friedenberg World War II Memorial. WHAT: Announcement by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Regarding Bernie Friedenberg Memorial. WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. WHERE:...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved
Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
NBC New York
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
ocnjsentinel.com
Trail of Two Cities draws hundreds to Ocean City, Somers Point
SOMERS POINT — It was unseasonably warm and sunny with a light breeze Saturday morning when more than 300 participants set out to cross the causeway during the 26th annual Trail of Two Cities race. “This is the nicest weather we’ve ever had,” race chairwoman Jane Alvarez said. “We’ve...
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
PhillyBite
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
