ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Homelessness, mental health remain top concerns this Veterans Day

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- On this Veterans Day, aside from honoring those who served, it's also an opportunity to take a deeper look at the resources available to help them. From homelessness to mental health concerns, those who fought to protect us sometimes need protections of their own. "People do need...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation

PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Secretary of State's Office prepares for ranked-choice run-off

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With some votes still coming in, Congressman Jared Golden has a healthy lead over Bruce Poliquin in the Second Congressional District race, but he's still short of 50 percent. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the race will now go to a ranked-choice run-off. Right now, the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Janet Mills defeats Paul LePage to win second term as Maine governor

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Democrat Janet Mills has been re-elected as governor of Maine. She defeated Republican challenger former Governor Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. She declared victory late Tuesday night with the Associated Press calling the race for her just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Over the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Countdown to Christmas: USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines

The countdown to Christmas is on. We're just 46 days away and many Mainers are already buying gifts. To help you get them to your loved ones, the U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for a busy season and looking for help. To help the holiday shipping go smoothly, Stephen...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage, Mills also received a phone call from Senator Angus King.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Rep. Golden declares victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. He says his victory is all but assured. "At this point, the final results are undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race,” Golden told reporters in Lewiston on Thursday.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

2 arrested in murder of Maine man in Florida

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police in Florida have arrested a second man in connection with the disturbing murder of a Maine man. Last week, police in Clearwater arrested 18-year-old Savonne Morrison. Police say Morrison and another man, Jermaine Bennett, beat Jeff Chapman to death with a tire iron as he was...
CLEARWATER, FL
WPFO

Maine Supreme Court overturns attempted murder conviction

A Black man convicted of attempted murder last year will receive a new trial after the Maine Supreme Court overturns the conviction, according to the Portland Press Herald. Jomo White was found guilty of five charges, including attempted murder, for a 2019 shooting at a home in Presque Isle. The...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WPFO

Portland's Jill Duson will be first Black woman to serve in Maine Senate

Jill Duson made history on Tuesday. She will be the first Black woman to serve in the Maine Senate. “Thank you to the people of Portland and Westbrook for your overwhelming support. From the beginning, my campaign has centered on what we can achieve when we work together to cement and build on the progress we’ve made whether it’s education, reproductive freedom or health care,” said Senator-Elect Duson. “I’m truly excited to answer this call to service and get to work for the people of Senate District 27 in the Maine Senate.”
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy