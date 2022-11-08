Read full article on original website
Homelessness, mental health remain top concerns this Veterans Day
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- On this Veterans Day, aside from honoring those who served, it's also an opportunity to take a deeper look at the resources available to help them. From homelessness to mental health concerns, those who fought to protect us sometimes need protections of their own. "People do need...
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
'We're going to tackle those problems': Mills highlights priorities ahead of 2nd term
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hours after declaring victory in her fight to seek a second term as governor, Janet Mills says her team is ready to get to work on some of the pressing issues facing Mainers. "We know we have problems to tackle," Mills said. "Nobody's minimizing the problems of...
Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation
PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
Maine 3rd in nation for percentage of people with updated COVID vaccine booster
Maine ranks high nationally when it comes to the number of people who have the latest updated COVID vaccine booster. The Maine CDC says the state has the third-highest percentage in the nation of people who received the booster shot although it's just a little more than 16 percent. Vermont...
Maine voters cite abortion, economy as issues driving them to polls
PORTLAND (WGME)— Voter turnout is expected to be very strong in Maine this year. There were long lines in Portland and across the state, and voters were out before the sun came up. Many of them cited specific issues that drove them to the polls this year. “Probably anything...
'It's not real:' Mainers lose thousands of dollars in money-for-gold scam
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- An odd scam has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Maine. A gold and silver shop in South Portland is hoping to warn others before anyone else turns over their hard-earned money. The ploy is pretty simple. “Mainers reach into their pockets when somebody's...
'Grave concerns for people of Maine': Paul LePage concedes governor's race to Janet Mills
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has formally conceded to Gov. Janet Mills. “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”
Maine Secretary of State's Office prepares for ranked-choice run-off
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With some votes still coming in, Congressman Jared Golden has a healthy lead over Bruce Poliquin in the Second Congressional District race, but he's still short of 50 percent. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the race will now go to a ranked-choice run-off. Right now, the...
Janet Mills defeats Paul LePage to win second term as Maine governor
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Democrat Janet Mills has been re-elected as governor of Maine. She defeated Republican challenger former Governor Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. She declared victory late Tuesday night with the Associated Press calling the race for her just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Over the...
Countdown to Christmas: USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines
The countdown to Christmas is on. We're just 46 days away and many Mainers are already buying gifts. To help you get them to your loved ones, the U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for a busy season and looking for help. To help the holiday shipping go smoothly, Stephen...
Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage, Mills also received a phone call from Senator Angus King.
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Rep. Golden declares victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. He says his victory is all but assured. "At this point, the final results are undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race,” Golden told reporters in Lewiston on Thursday.
2 arrested in murder of Maine man in Florida
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police in Florida have arrested a second man in connection with the disturbing murder of a Maine man. Last week, police in Clearwater arrested 18-year-old Savonne Morrison. Police say Morrison and another man, Jermaine Bennett, beat Jeff Chapman to death with a tire iron as he was...
Maine Supreme Court overturns attempted murder conviction
A Black man convicted of attempted murder last year will receive a new trial after the Maine Supreme Court overturns the conviction, according to the Portland Press Herald. Jomo White was found guilty of five charges, including attempted murder, for a 2019 shooting at a home in Presque Isle. The...
Portland's Jill Duson will be first Black woman to serve in Maine Senate
Jill Duson made history on Tuesday. She will be the first Black woman to serve in the Maine Senate. “Thank you to the people of Portland and Westbrook for your overwhelming support. From the beginning, my campaign has centered on what we can achieve when we work together to cement and build on the progress we’ve made whether it’s education, reproductive freedom or health care,” said Senator-Elect Duson. “I’m truly excited to answer this call to service and get to work for the people of Senate District 27 in the Maine Senate.”
Man charged in conspiracy to send guns bought in Maine to Dominican Republic
GARLAND, Maine (BDN) -- A Garland man has been arrested on federal charges out of New York alleging that he was part of a conspiracy to buy guns in Maine and send them to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins, 18, is charged with gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy...
Pennsylvania Democrat wins reelection despite passing away in October
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — A state representative in Pennsylvania who died in October following a battle with lymphoma won his midterm reelection Tuesday. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 9. He had previously beaten lymphoma twice, according to CBS 21 News. DeLuca...
What happens if Maine's 2nd Congressional District goes to ranked-choice voting?
PORTLAND (WGME)— The Second Congressional District race could take days to call, since it's ranked-choice voting, and the polls are close. The latest poll, from the University of New Hampshire, is putting Congressman Jared Golden just 1 percent above former Congressman Bruce Poliquin, with Independent Tiffany Bond in third.
