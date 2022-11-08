Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Emirates to buy 777 freighters in deal with Boeing
Two transactions on Tuesday will add to the global supply of large cargo jets as airlines continue to invest in fleets to meet projections for growth in air shipping. Emirates, the fourth-largest air cargo carrier by volume, announced that it will expand its dedicated freighter fleet with the purchase of five 777 freighters from Boeing (NYSE: BA).
helihub.com
Safran signs SBH® support contract with The Helicopter and Jet Company
Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a contract with The Helicopter and Jet Company (THC) to support Arrano and Arriel engines powering its H160, H125 and H145 fleets. This Support-By-the-Hour (SBH®) contract formalizes a long-term Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and services agreement supporting more than 60 engines. The Helicopter...
Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner
BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China...
Aviation International News
GE Delivers 250th CT7-2E1 Helicopter Engine
GE Aerospace has delivered its 250th CT7-2E1 helicopter engine, the company said yesterday. The engine was shipped to Leonardo Helicopter in late September and will support Leonardo's AW149 and AW189 aircraft programs. The CT7-2E1 is a member of the T700/CT7 engine family that delivers 1,500 to 3,000 shp and has...
Flying Magazine
Honda Aircraft Secures FAA Type Certification on HondaJet Elite II
The latest version of the Hondajet HA-420 type, the Elite II, includes a maximum takeoff weight increase and extended range.[Courtesy: Honda Aircraft Company]. Honda Aircraft Company announced Tuesday that it has secured FAA-type certification on the latest of its light jet series, the Hondajet Elite II. The company announced the new model at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exposition (NBAA-BACE) in October in Orlando.
satnews.com
Beam receives million$ contract from MTData
Beam Communications Holdings Ltd. has secured a contract to supply Iridium airtime to Mobile Tracking and Data Pty. Ltd. (MTData), a wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra Corporation Limited. The contract commenced in October of 2022 and the value of the contract for the first two years (minimum contracted period) is...
satnews.com
Gebrüder Weiss enroute to northern Sweden with research equipment for SubOrbital Express
Preparations are well underway for the Swedish Space Corporation’s 15th space mission. On November 4, the Gebrüder Weiss container left Berlin for Sweden. During a short stopover in Stockholm, research equipment was loaded that will now be transported to Kiruna in northern Sweden, some 2,000 kilometers away. The base of the Swedish Space Corporation is located there. Gebrüder Weiss is supporting the ‘SubOrbital Express’ mission with its logistical expertise, having already demonstrated last year its transport capabilities in Israel during the simulation of a mission by astronauts to Mars.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Royal Jordanian chooses Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines for fleet of 30 commercial Aircraft
Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 20 new Airbus A320neo and A321neo and will introduce up to 10 GTF-powered Embraer E-Jets. Royal Jordanian Airlines (“Royal Jordanian”), the flag carrier airline of Jordan has announced that the airline has selected up to 30 of the latest-generation, single-aisle aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The latest aircraft will replace the airline’s entire fleet of narrow-body and regional jets over the coming 3-5 years. Specifically, the airline has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including A320neo and A321neo models.
moderncampground.com
Spot2Nite Announces Partnership with Staylist to Power Booking Engine
Spot2Nite, a cloud-based booking software designed specifically for campground operators and RV travelers, announced at the ARVC’s 2022 Outdoor Hospitality Conference and Expo (OHCE), a strategic partnership with Staylist to bring campgrounds utilizing the Staylist Pro property management system into the Spot2Nite OTA and marketplace. Spot2Nite’s technology leverages API...
monitordaily.com
Embraer Delivers 10% More Jets in Q3/22 Compared with Q3/21
Embraer delivered 33 jets in Q3/22, of which 10 were commercial and 23 were executive jets (15 light and eight mid-size). The volume of deliveries was 10% higher compared to the 30 jets the company delivered in the same period in 2021, when it delivered nine commercial and 21 executive jets.
envirotech-online.com
More than a decade of gas sensing excellence
In 2011 DD-Scientific had a site comprising of a single building, offering sensors for only six gas types and two package sizes, with a team who would be outnumbered on a football pitch. Since DD-Scientific started their journey, much has changed, the world has more or less reached an accord...
mrobusinesstoday.com
EPCOR to provide APU maintenance support for Eastern Airlines Technic Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 fleet
According to the agreement, EPCOR will provide maintenance support for China Eastern Airlines Boeing 787 fleet fitted with Pratt & Whitney APS5000Auxiliary Power Units (APUs). EPCOR, the AFI KLM E&M center for the repair of APUs and pneumatic components, has signed an exclusive contract with China Eastern Airlines, China’s second-largest carrier. According to the agreement, EPCOR will provide maintenance support for China Eastern Airlines Boeing 787 fleet fitted with Pratt & Whitney APS5000Auxiliary Power Units (APUs). EPCOR is a licensed and OEM warranty-approved Honeywell and Pratt & Whitney Canada (former HSPS) Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) repair center.
energynow.ca
Honourable Greg McLean Officially Opens Canadian UAVs’ Textron Systems Distribution and Service Centre In Canada
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 8st, 2022 – Canadian UAVs is pleased to announce the completion of its Textron Aerosonde distribution Centre based in Calgary, Alberta. The 3,000 square foot of office space boasts local Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) training locations as well as order fulfillment and servicing infrastructure. This will ensure on-time and well supported service offerings for the Department of National Defence and other government agencies, such as law enforcement, search and rescue, wildfire control and environmental agencies.
Boeing hoping to bridge the digital divide with new advanced satellites
Boeing is hoping to bridge the digital divide with a new series of advanced satellites being developed in El Segundo."The first of a kind, a new generation of satellite technology," said Ryan Reid, president of Boeing Satellite Systems.Reid and his team are trying to put the finishing touches on the first in a series of state-of-the-art satellites meant to help areas lacking access to high-speed internet."When you travel there's a good part of the world that doesn't have the kinds of access to telemedicine, to distance learning... that you and I enjoy every day," Reid said.Boeing's vision is to create...
helihub.com
Honeywell and Scandinavian Avionics AW139 weather radar upgrade certified
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Scandinavian Avionics (headquarters of The SA Group) have announced the successful certification of an aftermarket replacement for Primus® 660 and Primus® 701 series radars on the AgustaWestland AW139 Long-Nose helicopter: Honeywell’s IntuVue™ RDR-7000 Weather Radar. The supplemental type certificate (STC) is recognized...
satnews.com
Intellian’s new NX PM VSAT terminal receives WGS Certification
Intellian Technologies, flagship v130NX PM Dual-Ka (AN/USC-73) terminal has been certified for use on the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) constellation. Intellian Technologies is a provider of feature-rich, satellite communications solutions. WGS is a high-capacity United States Space Force satellite communication system, developed in partnership between the Defense Departments of the U.S., Canada, Australia and other member nations.
peninsulachronicle.com
HII Unveils REMUS 620 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle
HII’s Mission Technologies division recently unveiled the REMUS 620, its new medium-class unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). Built to support current and next-generation naval and special operations forces missions, REMUS 620 features a modular, open architecture to facilitate seamless payload integration and HII’s Odyssey suite of advanced autonomy solutions for intelligent, robotic platforms.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Jaivel Aerospace awarded contract to supply aircraft protection systems for Boeing T-7A Red Hawk jet
The aircraft protection systems for the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk will be manufactured by Jaivel Aerospace at their advanced facility “Inspire One”. Jaivel Aerospace a manufacturing technology company has announced it has secured a contract with Boeing to manufacture and supply aircraft protection system products for the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk aircraft. The aircraft protection systems for the T-7A Red Hawk will be manufactured by Jaivel Aerospace at the company’s state-of-the-art, advanced manufacturing facility named “Inspire One”, at Sanand Industrial Estate in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat (a state in India).
csengineermag.com
A straightforward solution to a complex problem
Pushing older equipment to meet an increased duty requirement can sometimes result in reliability issues down the line. However, achieving this by sourcing newer replacements can be costly and prohibitively time consuming. To avoid either outcome, one of the largest oil refineries on the island of Java, Indonesia, relied on the specialist knowledge of Sulzer to refurbish and modernize eight diesel pumps. The targeted overhaul program helped the equipment attain a new operating point, providing a 50% cost saving compared to purchasing new units and 5-month overall lead time reduction.
