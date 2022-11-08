Boeing is hoping to bridge the digital divide with a new series of advanced satellites being developed in El Segundo."The first of a kind, a new generation of satellite technology," said Ryan Reid, president of Boeing Satellite Systems.Reid and his team are trying to put the finishing touches on the first in a series of state-of-the-art satellites meant to help areas lacking access to high-speed internet."When you travel there's a good part of the world that doesn't have the kinds of access to telemedicine, to distance learning... that you and I enjoy every day," Reid said.Boeing's vision is to create...

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO