OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the initial appeal of a man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through a dating app. Aubrey Trail argued, among other claims in his appeal, that he should have been granted a mistrial after he cut his own throat in front of the jury with a razor blade he had snuck into the courtroom. The state's high court said it “will not permit Trail to benefit from his own bad behavior during trial.” Trail was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Neligh native Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Trail and his then-girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned Loofe's death then together dismembered and dumped her body.

