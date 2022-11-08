ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Kalkbrenner leads No. 9 Creighton in 96-61 rout of N Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points and three nights after a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be in a 96-61 rout of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were Creighton’s second straight opponent from the Summit...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Nebraska's Thompson out for Michigan game

For the second week in a row, Nebraska will be without its starting quarterback. The Omaha World-Herald reports Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed on Thursday that junior Casey Thompson will not play against Michigan on Saturday. Thompson suffered an injury during Nebraska’s loss to Illinois on Oct. 29...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

DeKay defeats Kube, wins District 40 in Nebraska

In a race to determine who would fill District 40 in the Nebraska State Legislature, Barry DeKay defeats opponent Keith Kube, securing his spot in Lincoln. State Senator DeKay outlined some of the tallest orders he sees in the legislature this upcoming session. "They did not go in a special...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the initial appeal of a man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through a dating app. Aubrey Trail argued, among other claims in his appeal, that he should have been granted a mistrial after he cut his own throat in front of the jury with a razor blade he had snuck into the courtroom. The state's high court said it “will not permit Trail to benefit from his own bad behavior during trial.” Trail was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Neligh native Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Trail and his then-girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned Loofe's death then together dismembered and dumped her body.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Update: Missing Lincoln inmate found after crash in Lincoln

A Lincoln inmate with ties to Pierce is back behind bars after he escaped from a community corrections center in Lincoln. According to the Lincoln Police Department, 47-year-old Christopher Manzer was involved in a car crash near 13th Street and Highway 2 Wednesday night, where he suffered minor injuries, before being taken into custody again.
LINCOLN, NE

