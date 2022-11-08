Read full article on original website
How FTX Collapse Caused Crypto Market To Shed Over $100 Billion In 24 Hours
Major cryptocurrencies are down with some depreciating in value more than 10% in the past 24 hours. Just days earlier, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that FTX asked for help in dealing with the ongoing liquidity problem in the troubled exchange. This prompted a strong bearish response from the crypto market.
3 Must-have Cryptocurrencies for Maximum Profit in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, and Dogecoin
So many crypto projects cut across different niches in the Blockchain. Diversity in the Blockchain has promoted market stability as there is no monopoly of users. For people looking for profitable options for the coming year, there are quite a lot of projects to choose from, but perhaps more profitable than newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cosmos (ATOM), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Worried About The Future Of Crypto? Here’s What Cardano Founder Thinks
With the crypto market suffering massive losses this week, there has been more concern about the future of the space. This is not just limited to the price of the digital assets in the market, but rather the collapse of multiple big players in crypto such as Terra in May and now the FTX crypto exchange. However, not everyone is frazzled by recent events and one of those is Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.
FTX Re-Open Withdrawals? Users Report Successful Transactions
Crypto exchange FTX has begun processing withdrawals, according to reports from users and the crypto community. A few minutes ago, the crypto trading venue CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried,. Data from Arkam Intelligence indicates that at least $2,6 million left the platform in the past hour. There is much uncertainty around the...
What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market
Bitcoin was able to hold the $20,000 through times with expected volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had finally reached its bottom. However, recent developments in the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining lower than the previous cycle low. What Triggered The...
What is Going on Between Binance and FTX?
The Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), recently announced on Twitter that it would be selling all of its FTT tokens, the native token on the FTX exchange used to pay for transaction fees. But what has caused the Binance leader to employ what seems to many as an extremely dramatic move? This article will dive into the believed reasons, as well as alternative views to try to debunk the mystery surrounding this narrative.
5 Long-Term Profitable Memes to Invest in – Tora Inu, Doge, Shiba, Tama and Floki
The meme coin concept has undergone many upgrades since its inception. What once was a sarcastic take on the crypto community is now leading the market with unparalleled community support. Meme coins are not just speculative investments anymore. They serve a variety of utilities across different sectors, from facilitating real-world...
Binance Unlikely To Go Through With FTX Purchase After Reviewing Company Books
The Binance-FTX drama continues as the deal between the parties hangs by a thread. Yesterday, FTX announced a deal with its competitor to surrender its assets amid a “liquidity crunch.” The crypto exchange has billions of dollars in losses on its balance sheet. The Changpeng “CZ” Zhao-led platform...
FTX-Binance Drama: FTT Loses $2.5 Billion In Market Value – Going For Nil?
The FTX-Binance drama unfolds and deals a heavy blow on Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto, the FTT. FTT, the token created to act as native cryptocurrency of crypto exchange FTX, suffered a massive blow after news broke that Binance is buying the company. In just a span of 24 hours, the...
Ethereum Amid FTX Crisis: ETH Plunges 22% – More Bad News Coming?
Ethereum and the rest of the crypto markets are now experiencing yet another crippling calamity. They call it the ‘black swan’ event, which caused the disintegration of one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, FTX. With claims of mismanaged customer funds and alleged government scrutiny, Binance,...
CZ’s Advice To Crypto Companies Point Out What Went Wrong With FTX
Binance’s decision to purchase the FTX crypto exchange eventually put an end to the uncertainty that shrouded it for the last two days. Although the move shocked the space, it eventually brought to light the challenges that the FTX crypto exchange would have been facing for a while. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ) has now taken to Twitter to give sage advice to crypto companies, shedding light on FTX’s challenges.
