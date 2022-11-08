ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJBIA Board of Trustees appoints two to serve

New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s board of trustees on Thursday said that banking executive Domenick Cama and nonprofit leader James Horne, Jr. were recently appointed to serve for the organization. Cama is president of the NYC Metro and New Jersey market for Citizens, one of the nation’s oldest...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Sax expands leadership team with addition of Steven Press

Accounting, tax and advisory firm, Sax LLP, on Thursday announced at effective Nov. 1, 2022, it acquired Steven Press, CPA, P.C. and Press came on board as partner. As a result of this partnership, Parsippany-based Sax is now a 50-partner firm with 265 total employees. The firm has three offices between New York and New Jersey, one international office located in Mumbai, India and has a remote team that spans 15 states and 2 countries. In addition to this acquisition, Sax recently expanded its NYC presence with the acquisition of David Weiss.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Atlantic City casinos honor America’s veterans

The Casino Association of New Jersey on Thursday said that will offer appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country. We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear,” Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Triton Benefits & HR solutions delivers affordable group health insurance to companies in need

As the end of the year draws near, Employee Health Benefits are at the forefront of HR departments. With the 2023 enrollment season on the horizon, many small businesses face complex challenges. Woodbridge-based Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group...
Seven NJ Transit projects to advance with $43M in federal funding

NJ Transit together with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority on Wednesday $43.6 million in federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funding will be provided to seven NJ Transit projects which advance sustainability, bus garage electrification and first/last mile transportation solutions. The funding will be made available to...
FDU Poll: Jerseyans don’t want Murphy (or Christie) to run for president

To be clear, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of push for either Gov. Phil Murphy or former Gov. Chris Christie to run for president. Murphy, in fact, emphatically endorsed President Joe Biden to seek re-election during a radio show Wednesday morning. But … if either Murphy or...

