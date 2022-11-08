Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
NJBIA Board of Trustees appoints two to serve
New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s board of trustees on Thursday said that banking executive Domenick Cama and nonprofit leader James Horne, Jr. were recently appointed to serve for the organization. Cama is president of the NYC Metro and New Jersey market for Citizens, one of the nation’s oldest...
roi-nj.com
Sax expands leadership team with addition of Steven Press
Accounting, tax and advisory firm, Sax LLP, on Thursday announced at effective Nov. 1, 2022, it acquired Steven Press, CPA, P.C. and Press came on board as partner. As a result of this partnership, Parsippany-based Sax is now a 50-partner firm with 265 total employees. The firm has three offices between New York and New Jersey, one international office located in Mumbai, India and has a remote team that spans 15 states and 2 countries. In addition to this acquisition, Sax recently expanded its NYC presence with the acquisition of David Weiss.
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $4.9M sale of 7-Eleven anchored shopping center in Mount Laurel
Cushman & Wakefield on Wednesday said it arranged the sale of a 30,327-square-foot retail asset located at 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel. The final sale price was $4,900,000. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller, Mt. Laurel Center LLC, an affiliate of The...
roi-nj.com
Governor’s STEM Scholars announces its largest class, 128 high school and college students
The Governor’s STEM Scholars program recognized National STEM Day Tuesday by announcing its largest class ever. The 2022-23 class will be made up of 128 high school and college STEM students from across the Garden State, the largest class since the program was founded in 2013. The Governor’s STEM...
roi-nj.com
Atlantic City casinos honor America’s veterans
The Casino Association of New Jersey on Thursday said that will offer appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country. We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear,” Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey said.
roi-nj.com
Triton Benefits & HR solutions delivers affordable group health insurance to companies in need
As the end of the year draws near, Employee Health Benefits are at the forefront of HR departments. With the 2023 enrollment season on the horizon, many small businesses face complex challenges. Woodbridge-based Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group...
roi-nj.com
Seven NJ Transit projects to advance with $43M in federal funding
NJ Transit together with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority on Wednesday $43.6 million in federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funding will be provided to seven NJ Transit projects which advance sustainability, bus garage electrification and first/last mile transportation solutions. The funding will be made available to...
roi-nj.com
FDU Poll: Jerseyans don’t want Murphy (or Christie) to run for president
To be clear, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of push for either Gov. Phil Murphy or former Gov. Chris Christie to run for president. Murphy, in fact, emphatically endorsed President Joe Biden to seek re-election during a radio show Wednesday morning. But … if either Murphy or...
Comments / 0