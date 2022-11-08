Read full article on original website
FREE! In Covington: 3 rivers, 2 days, 200 artists
Terrance Osborne paints up close and in person at the Three Rivers Art Festival in Covington.
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
From the renovation to the decor, a hands-on Carrollton couple creates their own eclectic vision of home
Glenda Ivy eschews trends. The home she shares with her husband, Chris Michals, serves as a backdrop for visual displays of their pursuits and life experiences, and valuable antiques keep time with the works of internationally celebrated artists as well as others’ castoffs. The result is timeless, personal and fascinating.
Community Labyrinth Walk in Waveland
Walking a labyrinth is a centuries-old practice that centers the mind, soul and spirit. If your neighbors are looking more relaxed, perhaps they visited the labyrinth set up in Waveland last week. - by Wendy Sullivan and Chaplain Jo Kirkendall. Walking the labyrinth is a centuries-old spiritual exercise found in...
14 months behind schedule, Severn Avenue drainage project in Metairie almost complete
Construction on Severn Avenue near the Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie is finally coming to a close. By the end of Monday, all travel lanes between West Esplanade Avenue and Veterans Memorial Boulevard are expected to be open and clear of traffic cones, according to Jefferson Parish Public Works Director Mark Drewes.
Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident
SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year
The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
Fire marshal doesn't find any violations during inspections of Uptown 'doubles to dorms'
A three-day inspection last week by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal didn't discover any “life safety” code violations at more than 100 controversial rental properties known as doubles-to-dorms in the area near Tulane and Loyola universities. The inspections, conducted Nov. 1-3, came in response to what neighborhood residents...
10-year sentence for man who attacked Ochsner ICU nurse
The Marrero man who knocked an Ochsner intensive care unit nurse unconscious in a fit of rage after his parents died of COVID-19 within three days of each other was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the attack and unrelated gun charges, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
Condo Development Brings Excitement to Waveland
The City of Waveland may be embarking on the comeback of its beachfront commercial district, thanks to a proposed mixed-use development. A proposed condominium development planned for the corner of Coleman Avenue and North Beach Boulevard in Waveland has excitement building among officials and the public alike. The development plans come before the city’s Planning and Zoning commission on Monday, November 14, includes nine condominium units, a raised swimming pool, and an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar.
Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident. Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury. Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy....
Lafourche Parish School Board Results are in!
The results are in for Lafourche Parish School board members!. Myron Wright (NOPTY) has been elected with 72 percent (1,620) of the votes. Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (DEM) received 28 percent (630) of the votes. Total: 2,250. Unofficial Turnout: 40.2%. Member of School Board — District 4. Marian...
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
In transparency dispute, Orleans Sheriff's Office discloses new details of jail violence
Hours after attorneys for people incarcerated at the New Orleans jail raised questions about the transparency of the Sheriff's Office, the agency released new details about a series of deadly events at the lockup. The MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans, which represents people held in the jail as part...
18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An 18-wheeler was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10. Commuters are advised to take Airline...
East Jefferson property transfers for Oct. 20-26, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Oct. 20-26, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. East Ave. 349: Jeremy B. Patterson and Amy B. Patterson to Carl Montgomery, $275,000. Hickory Ave. 674: Maximus Development Inc. to Phoenix Consulting Inc., $112,000. Oak St. 333: Lena...
Tangipahoa Parish claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
