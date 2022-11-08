ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
bslshoofly.com

Community Labyrinth Walk in Waveland

Walking a labyrinth is a centuries-old practice that centers the mind, soul and spirit. If your neighbors are looking more relaxed, perhaps they visited the labyrinth set up in Waveland last week. - by Wendy Sullivan and Chaplain Jo Kirkendall. Walking the labyrinth is a centuries-old spiritual exercise found in...
WAVELAND, MS
WDSU

Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident

SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year

The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NORCO, LA
NOLA.com

10-year sentence for man who attacked Ochsner ICU nurse

The Marrero man who knocked an Ochsner intensive care unit nurse unconscious in a fit of rage after his parents died of COVID-19 within three days of each other was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the attack and unrelated gun charges, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA
bslshoofly.com

Condo Development Brings Excitement to Waveland

The City of Waveland may be embarking on the comeback of its beachfront commercial district, thanks to a proposed mixed-use development. A proposed condominium development planned for the corner of Coleman Avenue and North Beach Boulevard in Waveland has excitement building among officials and the public alike. The development plans come before the city’s Planning and Zoning commission on Monday, November 14, includes nine condominium units, a raised swimming pool, and an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar.
WAVELAND, MS
fox8live.com

Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident. Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury. Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy....
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish School Board Results are in!

The results are in for Lafourche Parish School board members!. Myron Wright (NOPTY) has been elected with 72 percent (1,620) of the votes. Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (DEM) received 28 percent (630) of the votes. Total: 2,250. Unofficial Turnout: 40.2%. Member of School Board — District 4. Marian...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An 18-wheeler was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10. Commuters are advised to take Airline...
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy