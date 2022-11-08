Powerball drawing delayed: Here's why Monday's record $1.9 billion lottery is being announced today



T he winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion Powerball lottery are expected Tuesday morning after it was delayed due to a technical issue .

The Multi-State Lottery Association released a statement early Tuesday morning explaining that one participating lottery needed additional time to process “sales and play data.”

RECORD $1.9 BILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT DRAWING DELAYED

Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win,” Powerball officials said . “Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning.”



The Powerball website lists the estimated jackpot at $1.9 billion and cash value at $929.1 million.

Powerball players were encouraged to “hold on to their tickets.” Officials said that once the protocols are complete, the winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel.

The drawing was originally scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Because no one has hit the Powerball jackpot in three months, the prize is set to be the world’s biggest to date. The "greatest jackpot in a national lottery" was in January 2016, when three tickets in California, Florida, and Tennessee won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

