Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Hubig's Pies are backNOLA Chic
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
NOLA.com
Famous New Orleans names, rising stars win Louisiana restaurant industry awards; see full list
Recognition for hospitality sector pros usually comes from outside, be it from the media, some Internet accolade or a people’s choice award. This week, the Louisiana Restaurant Association brought back its own awards, and these are different because they come from peers in the business honoring their own. Many...
The New Headmaster of Holy Cross High School
"I've found for me that was a good connection after a career in the military."
WDSU
UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
NOLA.com
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie thankful for big victory in reelection bid
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie felt good about his prospects of being reelected on Nov. 8, and in a village with one voting precinct, it didn’t take long for him to get word that had happened. “About 8:15 (p.m.), I got the call,” he told the St. Tammany Farmer a...
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
NOLA.com
Dan Curtis reelected as mayor of Abita Springs; Town Council will have three new members
Abita Springs voters returned Dan Curtis to the Mayor's Office on Nov. 8, voting to give him another term as chief executive in the town of about 2,700 residents. Curtis, a Republican, defeated Democrat challenger O.J. Pouncey, taking 79% of the vote. Before he assumed his mayoral seat in 2019, Curtis served on the Abita Springs Board of Aldermen. He is a former teacher in the St. Tammany Parish school system and an Army veteran.
WDSU
Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes
BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
NOLA.com
Joe Lee is new Pearl River mayor. Jack Sessions wins second term as police chief
Joe Lee, a Pearl River alderman who was appointed interim mayor of Pearl River after Dave McQueen's death in late 2021, was elected to be the town's new mayor Tuesday with 54% of the vote. He defeated Jack Lauer, a retired business owner who received 15% of the vote, and...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13
It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
Cantrell says charter change targeted her, but will have bigger impact later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she will abide by the will of the people. Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly approved a change to the city charter. It gives members of the city council the authority to confirm or deny city department heads including the police and fire superintendents.
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
WDSU
New Orleans residents elect new state senator
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
Thanks to charter change, Mayor Cantrell will need City Council approval for new appointments
NEW ORLEANS — There was only one proposition on the ballot in New Orleans in the 2022 midterms. The proposition would have required City Council to approve appointments for major posts. It has passed overwhelmingly with 62% of the vote. The amendment's support may be indicative of a lack...
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
NOLA.com
As Six Flags talks unravel, city official accuses developer of 'factually incorrect' claims
Negotiations are unraveling between local officials and the developer chosen to revive the Six Flags site in New Orleans East, with an official in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration accusing the developer, Bayou Phoenix, of making false claims about the state of the deal talks. With frustrations mounting over the...
NOLA.com
Jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden's blighted house seized by New Orleans, might be sold at auction
A shotgun house that legendary jazz cornetist Buddy Bolden once called home has been seized by New Orleans' government and might be sold in a public auction. Bolden, a pioneer of jazz from the turn of the 20th century, lived in the unremarkable, run-down Central City building near First Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue. The deteriorating house, at 2309-2311 First, and a similar house next door, at 2305-2307, have been unoccupied for years and are sorely in need of maintenance, despite promises to restore Bolden's house for posterity.
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
FOX 28 Spokane
23-year-old defeats 2-term mayor in small Louisiana city
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A 23-year-old has defeated a two-term incumbent to become a small Louisiana city’s next mayor. WWL-TV reported Wednesday that Democrat Tyrin Truong bested 47-year-old independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette in Bogalusa. That’s a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana. Truong says that he is “honestly at a loss for words” and that he wants to build “a better Bogalusa and a better city.” Perrette was first elected in 2014 and has conceded this year’s election. She says Truong lacks the skills to lead the city but that she prays she is wrong and will help during the transition.
