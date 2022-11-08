ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

WWL

St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dan Curtis reelected as mayor of Abita Springs; Town Council will have three new members

Abita Springs voters returned Dan Curtis to the Mayor's Office on Nov. 8, voting to give him another term as chief executive in the town of about 2,700 residents. Curtis, a Republican, defeated Democrat challenger O.J. Pouncey, taking 79% of the vote. Before he assumed his mayoral seat in 2019, Curtis served on the Abita Springs Board of Aldermen. He is a former teacher in the St. Tammany Parish school system and an Army veteran.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes

BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13

It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents elect new state senator

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden's blighted house seized by New Orleans, might be sold at auction

A shotgun house that legendary jazz cornetist Buddy Bolden once called home has been seized by New Orleans' government and might be sold in a public auction. Bolden, a pioneer of jazz from the turn of the 20th century, lived in the unremarkable, run-down Central City building near First Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue. The deteriorating house, at 2309-2311 First, and a similar house next door, at 2305-2307, have been unoccupied for years and are sorely in need of maintenance, despite promises to restore Bolden's house for posterity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX 28 Spokane

BOGALUSA, LA

