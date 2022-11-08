ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.

Susan Turner, 71, went missing on Nov. 7 at 11:30 p.m. after officials say she walked away from her home on Everett Hull Road in Cortland and didn’t return.

