Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
CORTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
Susan Turner, 71, went missing on Nov. 7 at 11:30 p.m. after officials say she walked away from her home on Everett Hull Road in Cortland and didn't return.
