England crush India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final – as it happened
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales produced a devastating display of hitting to power England into the final with four overs to spare
BBC
T20 World Cup: How England turned it around to reach World Cup final against Pakistan
Twelve days ago England's T20 World Cup campaign was hanging by a thread. Defeat by Ireland plus a washout against Australia left them on the brink, and when Australia had Ireland 25-5 chasing 180 things were looking bleak. A huge win for the hosts would have put them in the...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland
Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
BBC
The Kerala Story: Film on India women in Islamic State sparks row
Police in Kerala have sought legal advice on a complaint about a movie teaser that is sparking controversy in the southern Indian state. In the teaser - for an upcoming movie called The Kerala Story - an actress claims her character is one among 32,000 women from the state who were "converted" into Islamic terrorists.
Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya was 'targeted' attack, minister says
A Pakistani journalist shot dead by police in Kenya last month was the victim of a "targeted killing," a senior member of Pakistan's government said on Tuesday, without offering any evidence to support his claim.
Early morning 6.3 earthquake in India shakes Delhi and Nepal
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck parts of India and Nepal early Wednesday morning local time, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology.The quake, centred in Nepal, began at 1.57am, causing multi-second tremors that could be felt in major cities like Delhi, NDTV reports.The earthquake was strong enough to wake many residents of Delhi from bed.Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Fu4UaD2vIS @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational pic.twitter.com/n2ORPZEzbP— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 8, 2022The quake “lasted for...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Samuel Eto’o’s shocking World Cup prediction
Samuel Eto’o has had a long and decorated playing career and after he retired in 2019, the Cameroonian legend became the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Eto’o loves his native Cameroon as well as the continent of Africa, maybe to a fault. Because when asked who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Eto’o went with the home nation choice.
BBC
Virat Kohli's Adelaide record could be bad news for England in T20 World Cup semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Virat Kohli is not used to this. Cricket's biggest star, despite being the...
BBC
The US wants to play in China's backyard
Nowhere has Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy had a greater impact than in South East Asia, China's strategic backyard. But as Beijing's power has grown, so has Washington's unease - and now after years of see-sawing, the US is trying engage with the region again. When he attends the annual...
BBC
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
getnews.info
Indian Visa Application Process – Information about Indian Visa
India is one of the countries that has started issuing electronic visas to citizens of 150 countries. Doing business abroad is an important phenomenon for the growth of countries and also a very common reason for traveling abroad. Therefore, a simple and quick procedure for planning a business trip can always come in handy. Businessmen from these 150 countries can easily obtain an e-business visa for India from the comfort of their own homes as well. The India Business visa allows its holder to engage in commercial activities during their stay in the country. The India Business eVisa is a multiple-entry visa that grants a combined total stay of 180 days from the date of first entry into the country. Business travelers are advised to apply for their business visa at least 4 days prior to travel.
France 24
Battling for survival and space in India’s ‘Maximum City’: Mumbai
India is projected to see an explosion in its urban population in the coming decades, but already today its cities cannot cope and climate change will make living conditions harsher still. Mumbai’s population grew by some eight million people to 20 million in the past 30 years and is forecast to add another seven million by 2035. Housing, transport, water and waste management infrastructure has not kept pace, with around 40 percent of people living in slums.
getnews.info
Turkey Visa from Libya, Philippines, Mexico and Pakistan Citizens
Turkey remains one of the most visited tourist nations in the world. The country lies on the border between Europe and Asia and is home to diverse civilizations. Its unique culture, exceptional sights and friendly people make it a great vacation spot. You are planning a trip to Turkey; a gift is waiting for you. Turkey’s new visa for Libyans has made visiting Turkey much easier than before. The Turkish e-Visa application is entirely electronic, with no need to submit documents in person to the embassy or attend an interview. An e-Visa for Turkey allows Libyan passport holders to stay in the country for up to 30 days for business or tourism. With the advent of electronic travel authorizations such as Turkey e-Visa, a tour of Turkey’s beautiful cities is just a click away. Turkey visa for Libyans is now available online; With the simple electronic system, travelers can apply for the required travel permit in minutes.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India
Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
Mexican veterans make their 5th World Cup as teammates
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andres Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa are about to make Mexico the first country to have two players at the same tournament participating in their fifth World Cup. Guardado and Ochoa made their debuts with the Mexican national team on Dec. 14, 2005. They have both...
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
A meltdown in Haiti is testing Biden’s diplomatic mojo
Other countries have helped the United States on crises from Afghanistan to Ukraine. But they’re leery of intervening in Haiti.
ESPN
Karim Benzema's World Cup fitness battle for France: Ancelotti relaxed over Real Madrid forward
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Karim Benzema's ongoing fitness issues could affect his ability to perform at the World Cup, dismissing the idea that the France forward has been protecting himself ahead of the tournament by missing recent games for his club side. Benzema did not train...
