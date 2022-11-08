Suspects located in corn field, accused of eluding police in stolen car

PASCO, Wash. — Four people were found hiding in a corn field after allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle on Pasco-Kahlotus Road near Fosterwells Road Monday evening, Nov. 7.

The vehicle sped off, but the deputy managed to find it in rough shape a mile down the road. The vehicle turned out to be stolen out of Kennewick.

The suspects had allegedly run from the vehicle into a corn field. Pasco Police helped locate them using a drone and K9.

All four suspects were under the age of 18. They have been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center, accused of eluding police, possessing a stolen vehicle and obstruction.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.