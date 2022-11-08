ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Suspects located in corn field, accused of eluding police in stolen car

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

PASCO, Wash. — Four people were found hiding in a corn field after allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle on Pasco-Kahlotus Road near Fosterwells Road Monday evening, Nov. 7.

The vehicle sped off, but the deputy managed to find it in rough shape a mile down the road. The vehicle turned out to be stolen out of Kennewick.

The suspects had allegedly run from the vehicle into a corn field. Pasco Police helped locate them using a drone and K9.

All four suspects were under the age of 18. They have been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center, accused of eluding police, possessing a stolen vehicle and obstruction.

nbcrightnow.com

Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

