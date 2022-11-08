ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

What to watch when Alabama faces Ole Miss

Alabama is set for a different kind of November game than its used to Saturday afternoon. Here are a few particulars to keep in mind when watching this one. WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. SERIES: Alabama leads, 57-10-2 TV: CBS. LINE: Alabama by 11.5. This game will determine. It...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Alabama vs. Liberty basketball score updates, analysis

The Alabama men’s basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum for a Friday night game with Liberty. The Crimson Tide will tip off at 7 p.m. CT with the team picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference. Keep it here for the latest from Tuscaloosa. First half. -- Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. North Texas TV info, key matchups

LINE: UAB at -6 THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE. If the Blazers can keep their bowl hopes alive with a two-game Louisiana road trip on deck following the bout with the Mean Green. UAB is playing for its postseason life and home-field advantage should prove valuable for a team with all its losses coming in one-possession outings.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class

College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Garden & Gun says you should try this unique Alabama cocktail

Garden & Gun singled out a Tuscaloosa-born cocktail this week, and made its mixologist’s dream come true in the process. The national magazine -- which celebrates the modern South and features the best in Southern food, style, travel, music, art, literature, and sporting culture -- featured Session Cocktails general manager Qadeem Hassan’s “Ring My Bell” drink, a specialty margarita the magazine calls “a unique cocktail” that “brings a savory, pepper-forward flavor without the heat.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

See the scenes from Birmingham’s 75th Veterans Day Parade

The country’s oldest Veterans Day parade celebrated its 75th anniversary in the Magic City this year, with the Budweiser Clydesdales closing out the procession of high school bands, floats, veterans groups and more. The 75th Veterans Day Parade returned to its traditional route downtown and kicked off at 11...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

