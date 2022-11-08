Read full article on original website
What to watch when Alabama faces Ole Miss
Alabama is set for a different kind of November game than its used to Saturday afternoon. Here are a few particulars to keep in mind when watching this one. WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. SERIES: Alabama leads, 57-10-2 TV: CBS. LINE: Alabama by 11.5. This game will determine. It...
Is Alabama’s dynasty in danger? That’s in dispute days after Tide’s second loss
Alabama has reached a fork in the road -- unless it hasn’t. The days after the Tide’s second loss of the season have been marked by a push-and-pull over the causes of the team’s performance this season, what should be done to fix it, and the overall direction of the program.
Joseph Goodman: With Lane Kiffin, the joke is always on Alabama
Lane Kiffin is turning into the greatest showman in college football, and one of his best bits is needling Alabama with kindness. As opposed to, say, Hall of Fame Auburn coach Pat Dye, who enjoyed sticking it to Alabama with a sword. No. 9 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 in the SEC)...
Lane Kiffin’s 12 finest (and funniest) Alabama football moments
Lane Kiffin never disappoints. Whether he’s calling touchdown bombs that cripple defenses or trolling opposing head coaches on Twitter, he gives the college football world so much while we give so little in return. Before he ever set foot in Tuscaloosa, Kiffin was a character, and his tenure under...
Alabama vs. Liberty basketball score updates, analysis
The Alabama men’s basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum for a Friday night game with Liberty. The Crimson Tide will tip off at 7 p.m. CT with the team picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference. Keep it here for the latest from Tuscaloosa. First half. -- Alabama...
With Lane Kiffin lurking, will Alabama play like two-loss teams Nick Saban once feared?
Lane Kiffin has been defending the honor of Nick Saban and his dynasty lately, calling Saban his “good buddy” and talk of Alabama’s downfall “ridiculous.”. But let’s not confuse that goodwill for a coach who isn’t savoring the opportunity this Saturday to become the latest Saban assistant to beat the former boss.
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. North Texas TV info, key matchups
LINE: UAB at -6 THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE. If the Blazers can keep their bowl hopes alive with a two-game Louisiana road trip on deck following the bout with the Mean Green. UAB is playing for its postseason life and home-field advantage should prove valuable for a team with all its losses coming in one-possession outings.
Nick Saban takes issue with pressure created by Alabama standard but its roots run deep
The results of Nick Saban’s first 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa are hard to miss. Walk into the renovated Mal Moore athletic facility, and to your right will be a glass case displaying all of the program’s glistening championship rings. Like the Roman Empire collapsing under its own weight,...
‘A good call’: Patience pays off as Dylan Hopkins returns to lead UAB offense
UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins was like a kid coming off the practice field. Laughing and joking, with eyes wide with anticipation of a second coming, Hopkins is brimming with renewed purpose and on a mission to lead his team to bowl-eligible status after incurring a concussion three weeks ago. “It...
Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class
College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
Earl Woods, Hueytown surging into second-round matchup against No. 1 Theodore
There was a point early in this season where the Hueytown football team had to decide whether it wanted to continue last year’s Cinderella storyline that led to the Class 6A championship game or go in the opposite direction. “I talked to them about that,” Gophers coach Greg Patterson...
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Hartselle puts tradition, perfect mark on the line against Center Point
Hartselle will take an 11-0 record and a strong tradition of winning and playoff success into Friday night’s 7 o’clock second-round home playoff game against Center Point. Coach Bryan Moore said he and his Tigers understand and welcome the expectations facing his program. “All Hartselle has ever done...
Thursday Playoff Roundup: Big second half propels Ramsay past Guntersville in Class 5A
Ashton Ashford ran for four touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ramsay beat Guntersville 45-9 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Ashford scored from the 25, 14, 5 and 1 for the Rams (10-2). They led 19-9 at halftime at Chorba-Lee Stadium in Guntersville. “Last year we had lost in...
Garden & Gun says you should try this unique Alabama cocktail
Garden & Gun singled out a Tuscaloosa-born cocktail this week, and made its mixologist’s dream come true in the process. The national magazine -- which celebrates the modern South and features the best in Southern food, style, travel, music, art, literature, and sporting culture -- featured Session Cocktails general manager Qadeem Hassan’s “Ring My Bell” drink, a specialty margarita the magazine calls “a unique cocktail” that “brings a savory, pepper-forward flavor without the heat.”
See the scenes from Birmingham’s 75th Veterans Day Parade
The country’s oldest Veterans Day parade celebrated its 75th anniversary in the Magic City this year, with the Budweiser Clydesdales closing out the procession of high school bands, floats, veterans groups and more. The 75th Veterans Day Parade returned to its traditional route downtown and kicked off at 11...
University of Alabama debates general education curriculum, could wipe some English, humanities courses
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Students at the University of Alabama could soon be required to take fewer writing, humanities and history courses as faculty vote on a major change to general education requirements this week. The...
Alabama woman falls asleep in American Family Care, wakes up alone in empty doctor’s office
An Alabama woman said she fell asleep in an American Family Care while waiting for test results and when she woke, everyone in the doctor’s office was gone for the night. Dianne King said she went to the AFC in Forestdale Thursday. She signed in, saw a nurse practitioner and was swabbed for a number of potential illnesses.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Cutoff DA Lynneice Washington re-elected
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway was elected to his second term as the county’s top cop on Tuesday, garnering 52 percent in Tuesday’s vote after 99.45 percent of the votes were counted. Pettway, 58, was elected four years ago as Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff. Pettway has...
Justin Lett’s brother says ‘Murderham’ shares blame for slaying: ‘Being a decent human ... gets you killed’
A medical supplies salesman whose bullet-riddled body was found in a north Birmingham alley in 2018 thought he was getting into a rideshare when he climbed into the vehicle of a man who killed him instead. Justin Lett, 28, was killed on Mother’s Day more than four years ago as...
