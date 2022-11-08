Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan honors veterans
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People gathered all across the area to celebrate veterans who’ve served our country and those who continue to sacrifice and protect our freedoms. Communities all around mid-Michigan held events to honor veterans. In Dewitt, the high school hosted its 16th annual tribute. Several veterans were there and were honored by staff […]
What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time in nearly 40 years, Michigan Democrats have both chambers of the legislature after the midterm election that was expected to be more red than blue. “The perfect storm last night produced these historic victories for the Democrats for the first time in 40 years since they controlled […]
Some states help pay for political candidates. Is it worth the money?
Public financing gets people to run for office who would otherwise have declined the opportunity, according to a recent study.
Advocates claim victory on Prop 2
For pollsters, Proposal 2’s victory was to be expected.
UPDATE: Michiganders vote yes on Proposal 3, reproductive rights
Proposal 3 has passed in Michigan, enshrining abortion access.
Winnie Brinks selected as Michigan’s first female Senate majority leader
Michigan has named its first woman Senate Majority Leader.
Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
Michigan Election Day was safe and secure, Secretary of State Benson says
Benson was initially concerned about possible violence or disruptions during the midterms.
Live updates: Michigan election latest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Follow along on this page where we will bring you LIVE updates from the Nov. 8 election. (12:08 a.m.) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel went on stage in Detroit and celebrated but stopped short of declaring victory. The speech came moments after Benson went on stage and declared victory in […]
Gov. Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has defeated GOP candidate Tudor Dixon and won reelection.
Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
6 News Veterans Voices Special
Several Michigan cannabis companies are collaborating with the St. Joseph County VA to help pair veterans with a therapy dog. (Nov. 11, 2022)
Dana Nessel wins race for Michigan attorney general
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel defeated Republican Matthew DePerno in a race for the state’s top legal job. Polls throughout the election cycle have shown that the race for the AG’s office was closer than the ones for governor and secretary of state.
Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site. (Nov. 10, 2022) Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out …. A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan...
Democrats poised to win Michigan Senate for first time in nearly 40 years
“We did it, Michigan. Since 1984, Republicans have used their control of the @MISenate to block things MI families needed. No more,” the group wrote.
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years
State Rep. Matt Hall tapped as new GOP House leader
State. Rep. Matt Hall of Comstock Township will be the Republican caucus leader for the 2023-2024 legislative term.
‘I am so ready’: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional District
Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to represent the area since the 1970s, the Associated Press reports.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates on stage but stops short of declaring victory
(12:38 a.m.) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the other members of her party by giving a speech on stage in Detroit early Wednesday morning. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist opened things up by thanking the crowd as they chanted ‘four more years.’ Gilchrist said they are going to let the process play out and have […]
Stitt beats back Democratic challenge in Oklahoma governor’s race
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win his reelection bid against Democrat Joy Hofmeister in a race that polls showed appeared to be much tighter than initially expected. NBC News and ABC News called the race for Stitt. Hofmeister had closed the gap with Stitt to a few points in many polls, with […]
