ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Mid-Michigan honors veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People gathered all across the area to celebrate veterans who’ve served our country and those who continue to sacrifice and protect our freedoms. Communities all around mid-Michigan held events to honor veterans. In Dewitt, the high school hosted its 16th annual tribute. Several veterans were there and were honored by staff […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time in nearly 40 years, Michigan Democrats have both chambers of the legislature after the midterm election that was expected to be more red than blue. “The perfect storm last night produced these historic victories for the Democrats for the first time in 40 years since they controlled […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Live updates: Michigan election latest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Follow along on this page where we will bring you LIVE updates from the Nov. 8 election. (12:08 a.m.) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel went on stage in Detroit and celebrated but stopped short of declaring victory. The speech came moments after Benson went on stage and declared victory in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Dana Nessel wins race for Michigan attorney general

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel defeated Republican Matthew DePerno in a race for the state’s top legal job. Polls throughout the election cycle have shown that the race for the AG’s office was closer than the ones for governor and secretary of state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires

A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site. (Nov. 10, 2022) Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out …. A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Stitt beats back Democratic challenge in Oklahoma governor’s race

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win his reelection bid against Democrat Joy Hofmeister in a race that polls showed appeared to be much tighter than initially expected.  NBC News and ABC News called the race for Stitt. Hofmeister had closed the gap with Stitt to a few points in many polls, with […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy