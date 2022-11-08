Five Norse named all-HOIC in volleyball: Kamryn Lande, Madelyn Risdal make first team

Five members of the Roland-Story volleyball team were named to the all-Heart of Iowa Conference first team for the 2022 season by the conference coaches.

Junior right-side hitter Madelyn Risdal and sophomore outside hitter Kamryn Lande were both named to the all-HOIC first team from Roland-Story. They were joined by Nevada's Lily Goos, Dakota Hendricks and Mady Gibson; West Marshall's Halie Hohnstein and Josie DeNeui and Greene County's Bella Schroeder and Katrina Heupel.

Both Risdal and Lande had 65 kills during conference play. Risdal also had 41 digs, 14 aces and seven blocks and Lande 57 digs and eight aces.

Norse senior middle/right-side hitter Reagan Faber landed on the second team. Faber tallied 31 kills, 47 digs and 19 aces in conference matches.

The other players chosen to the second team were Nevada's Mya Spykerman and Isabelle Nelson, Perry's Ashley Cerna, South Hamilton's Zoey Duns, Prairie City-Monroe's Riley Johannes, Greene County's Kaylee Stalder, West Marshall's Keatan Pfantz and Saydel's Grace Peck.

Senior setter Ali Charlson and junior outside hitter Grace Dowling were the two Roland-Story players named honorable mention.

Charlson dished out 189 assists and added 80 digs, 22 kills and 15 aces against HOIC foes. Dowling finished with 44 digs, 36 kills and 12 aces.

West Marshall's Katy Ryerson was given the HOIC Distinguished All-Conference Award.

Final HOIC standings

Nevada 7-0

Roland-Story 5-2

Greene County 5-2

West Marshall 5-2

South Hamilton 3-4

Perry 2-5

PCM 0-6

Saydel 0-6