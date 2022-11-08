ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trevor Noah Brutally Nails Why Oprah Winfrey Had To Turn On Dr. Oz

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AV72w_0j2qf0Rb00

Trevor Noah on Monday said Oprah Winfrey was compelled to endorse Democrat John Fetterman over her former protege, Republican Mehmet Oz , in the Pennsylvania Senate race because of historical precedent. Well, at least in the movies. (Watch the video below.)

“That’s always how it goes, people, at some point in life you have to kill the monster you create,” “The Daily Show” host explained. “Dr. Frankenstein and his creature. Obi-Wan and Anakin. Parents and their kids.”

Winfrey announced she was siding with Fetterman last week. “If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would’ve already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons,” she said.

Given that Winfrey is a longtime friend of Oz, the celebrity doctor she helped make famous on her talk show and his “Dr. Oz Show,” Noah said the endorsement must have broken Oz’s heart.

“Luckily he has the perfect cure for that,” Noah said, holding up a bottle. “Dr. Oz’s Dietary Supplement. ... Get it now before the FDA outlaws it again.”

Noah, who was jabbing at Oz’s penchant for promoting quack treatments, had more to say about Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Check out the whole clip below or fast-forward to the 4:10 mark for the Oz segment:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 43

Helen
3d ago

Why is this such a surprise? Where is it written that you HAVE to support your friends in an election? Whether I agree with her politics, or not, we each have the right to vote for whomever we want. Dr. Oz did, in fact, not ask for her endorsement more than likely because he knew they are of different political view points. In the end, it really is ok to disagree, politically.

Reply(3)
17
Julie Burdo
2d ago

Oprah is a slimey backstabber. Dr. Oz. Dr.Phil. If not for Oprah, Obama NEVER would of won the election. You would of thought that she was going to be the first lady !! Are they still friends ?? I wonder if she knew all his dirty little secrets?? 🤔 Probably does now. She's only endorsing Fetterman to stick it to Oz. We know what kind of person she is.

Reply(4)
17
Julia Hartmann
3d ago

Anyone supporting and releasing Criminals with heinous crimes in their history is endangering citizens.

Reply(5)
22
Related
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents former President George W. Bush & First Lady Laura Bush 'Were Not Strict'

Despite his White House reputation, it seems that former President George W. Bush was actually a fairly chill dad!Earlier this week, former First Daughter and Today host Jenna Bush Hager got candid about her childhood, revealing that her former POTUS father, as well as her mother, ex-First Lady Laura Bush, actually gave her a fairly “long leash” during her younger years. "I realized last night just how not strict my parents were,” Hager, now 40, shared during the fourth hour of the Today show on Wednesday, October 19. “I mean, they were not strict."Alongside blaming any “rebellious” behavior on her...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
HuffPost

HuffPost

195K+
Followers
11K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy