Read full article on original website
Related
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
A Tiny Tourist Island Off the Coast of Florida is a Human Smuggling Hub
BIMINI, Bahamas — The captain landed his small boat under cover of night on the shore of Bimini, the tiny, 9-square-mile island that is part of the Bahamas. Four men boarded, and the captain guided them with his flashlight. As soon as they were seated, the light went off, pitching them into darkness. The boat pushed off into the open sea, heading west to Miami. They would be there in an hour and a half. The moonless night meant they would be invisible to the Border Patrol vessels and Coast Guard drones patrolling the Florida coast.
puravidamoms.com
Best Places to Live in Costa Rica
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you are thinking about relocating to Costa Rica, the first thing you need to do is narrow down the location in which you want to live. Easier said than done! There’s so much information out there about where to live, but it’s hard to know where to move until you’ve experienced the place for a while.
First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
trazeetravel.com
How to Spend a Quick Trip in San Pancho, Mexico
Already spent your fair share of time in Mexico’s most popular beach locales? Get off the beaten path and discover a new favorite destination in Mexico: San Francisco, also called San Pancho. San Pancho is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, so...
A boutique resort at sea: What to expect from new luxe cruise line Explora Journeys
Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise line from the MSC Group, will launch in the summer of 2023.
From Beachfront Getaways To Northern Lights Viewpoints, These Are The Very Best Vacation Spots In The US
From sea to shining sea, these vacation destinations stand out among the rest.
travelnoire.com
Bali Collaborates With AirBnB For Their 'Live And Work Anywhere' Campaign
Bali’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has announced its collaboration with Airbnb. As part of the Live and Work Anywhere campaign, Airbnb is promoting Bali as one of the best destinations for remote workers to live. Live And Work Anywhere. “Airbnb is partnering with Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism...
drifttravel.com
Discover the tropical charm of Dominican Republic
The Caribbean basin has some of the best scenery that anyone can love, wherever they are from. This area of the world is characterized by its warm tropical climate all year round, its cheerful people, typical music that makes the body move even those who do not know how to dance, like son, merengue and bachata, and what captivates people the most: its beautiful beaches.
travelmag.com
BVI Yacht / Catamaran Charter: The best companies
Situated in the eastern Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands attract large numbers of visitors every year, including many yacht enthusiasts who come to enjoy its idyllic cruising grounds. Among the world’s most stunning beauty spots, the jaw-droppingly beautiful emerald waters that surround the island chain make the BVI a hugely...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Atlantis Paradise Island Turns Planners' Dreams Into Reality
To set foot onto Atlantis Paradise Island is to feel transported to an island escape unlike anywhere else. Groups can explore its Ocean Club golf course, harborside tennis courts, the 10,000-square-foot Mandara Spa, 142-acre waterscape with 11 distinctive pools, 40 culinary experiences, and a natural playground for deep-sea fishing, snorkeling and surfing. And with over 500,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, Atlantis can host groups of any size or type.
Comments / 0