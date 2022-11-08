ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A 50-Acre Cotswolds Estate With a 400-Year-Old Manor House Lists for £10 Million

In the posh Cotswolds, a pastoral swath of South West England, beloved for its charming villages, historic towns and rolling countryside, a picture perfect 17th-century manor house has hit the market, asking for offers over £10 million (US$11.38 million). Rookwoods, as its known, stands at the center of a...
Construction and building inspectors

- Median annual wage in 2021: $61,640 - Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent - Typical on-the-job training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training - Projected employment change (from 2020–30): -2.9% Before work at a site even begins,...
TYPAR Construction Tape receives CCMC approval

TYPAR Construction Tape installs fast, sticks tight, and packs plenty of versatility. The Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) recently added the new TYPARConstruction Tape to its list of approved products. Following this move, the complete TYPAR Weather Protection System is now available to the Canadian market. Builders throughout Canada can...

