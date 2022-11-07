Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Kearney High features three athletes sign NLIs
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Wednesday marked the official start of Fall National Signing Day for high school athletes across the nation. Kearney High had three athletes sign a National Letter of Intent: Haidyn Skeen, Norh Dakota track and field; Elli Mehlin, UNK volleyball; and Lucas Wegner, Pittsburg State baseball. Each...
KEYC
West’s Krusemark, SJA’s Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two of our area high school coaches will go down as the best to ever do it after being inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month. For more than four decades, two staples on the high school sports...
STMA girls are 6th at State Cross Country
The St. Michael-Albertville girls cross country team finished their season on a high note at the State Cross Country Meet Saturday, Nov. 5, as they placed sixth, as a team, among the 16 State qualifying teams. The meet was held on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield. Along with their impressive team finish, senior Natalie Cocking was equally impressive, leading the Knights, earning All-State distinction by placing 20th overall in a time of 18:55 for the 5K race. Top 25 individuals earn All-State...
Minnesota Gopher Basketball welcomes three 2023 recruits on National Signing Day
University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on. In addition, Johnson has announced that freshman Kadyn Betts will redshirt the 2022-23 season and be a part of the 2023-24 freshmen class. The Pueblo, Colo., product reclassified to the 2022 class and joined the program in August.
