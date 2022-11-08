ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima Herald Republic

James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation

James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
YAKIMA, WA
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche

An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Trucker Called Girlfriend's Sister & Son, Saying She'd Be Home Soon. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

Jason Michael Palmer, 47, faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body A Massachusetts woman was found dead in the woods in rural Georgia last month, and her boyfriend — a long-haul trucker — is now accused of murdering her. According to Boston 25 News, Jason Michael Palmer, 47, has been arrested while driving through Indiana. He is slated to be extradited to Camden County, Ga., and will face charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body. Authorities allege he...
WOODBINE, GA
Law & Crime

Former Son-in-Law Arrested in Mysterious Cold Case Double Murder Decades After Neighbor Found Elderly Retired Couple Stabbed to Death

An upstate New York man has been arrested and charged in connection with the decades-old cold case murders of his in-laws. In late September, 1989, a neighbor discovered 76-year-old George Peacock and his wife, 73-year-old Catherine Peacock, dead in their own home in Danby, Vermont. The macabre scene on Route 7 suggested both victims had been stabbed multiple times.
DANBY, VT

