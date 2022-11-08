Read full article on original website
NECN
Court Documents Offer New Details on Murder Case Against Harmony Montgomery's Father
This week, the father of Harmony Montgomery was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter. Now, we have new clues about what may have led prosecutors to charge him with the crime in the high-profile case. New Hampshire officials announced Monday that Adam Montgomery was arrested on...
Yakima Herald Republic
James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
Man Accused Of Four Murders In New Mexico Pleads Guilty To New Jersey Man's Beating Death
Sean Lannon allegedly confessed to killing his ex-wife, her new boyfriend, their alleged drug dealer and a delivery man to death and leaving their remains in a parking garage. He's now pleaded guilty to beating an old friend, Michael Dabkowski, to death in New Jersey thereafter. A man eyed for...
A 30-year-old drop of blood led to an arrest in this unsolved Vermont murder case
A single drop of blood has led to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved 1989 murders of Catherine and George Peacock in Danby, Vermont, police say.
Harmony Montgomery’s father arrested on murder charge
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Harmony Montgomery’s father killed the 5-year-old girl in December 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, authorities said Monday as they announced charges in a case that came to light when her mother reported she hadn’t seen her in over two years.
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Mother of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz outraged after defendants offered plea deals in murder case
The mother of Lesandro Junior Guzman Feliz is outraged after discovering that the defendants in her son’s murder case may get plea deals in exchange for less time in prison.
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche
An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
A fellow prisoner plotted to murder me as I slept in my bed, reveals Ghislaine Maxwell
GHISLAINE Maxwell has revealed how a fellow inmate plotted to murder her as she slept in her prison bed. In her first interview since her conviction, Maxwell, 60, says she was at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York after her arrest in July 2020. She says: “There was...
Trucker Called Girlfriend's Sister & Son, Saying She'd Be Home Soon. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her
Jason Michael Palmer, 47, faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body A Massachusetts woman was found dead in the woods in rural Georgia last month, and her boyfriend — a long-haul trucker — is now accused of murdering her. According to Boston 25 News, Jason Michael Palmer, 47, has been arrested while driving through Indiana. He is slated to be extradited to Camden County, Ga., and will face charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body. Authorities allege he...
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Patrick Lyoya Will Face Murder Trial: Judge
Ex-Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr will stand trial in the killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man who fled during a routine traffic stop.
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
Former Son-in-Law Arrested in Mysterious Cold Case Double Murder Decades After Neighbor Found Elderly Retired Couple Stabbed to Death
An upstate New York man has been arrested and charged in connection with the decades-old cold case murders of his in-laws. In late September, 1989, a neighbor discovered 76-year-old George Peacock and his wife, 73-year-old Catherine Peacock, dead in their own home in Danby, Vermont. The macabre scene on Route 7 suggested both victims had been stabbed multiple times.
California convicted rapist arrested for murder just weeks after early release from life sentence: 'senseless'
A California convicted rapist was arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old Sacramento worker just 76 days after his release under Dem-backed legislation for rehabilitating juveniles.
WWL-TV
Prosecutors seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend accused of killing toddler
Wednesday’s court hearing centered around 33 motions filed by defense attorneys. They mostly dealt with evidence and witnesses moving forward in this case.
Ex-NYPD officer found guilty of murdering his 8-year-old autistic son, who he forced to sleep in a freezing garage with no blankets or pillows
Former NYPD officer Michael Valva was convicted on Friday by a grand jury.
Missing Virginia Woman Found Dead, Prison Guard Boyfriend Charged With Her Murder
Dustin Owens, a Virginia prison guard, is charged with the first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Amber Compton. The mother of three was seven-months pregnant. A Virginia man was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his pregnant girlfriend who was reported missing over the weekend. On...
