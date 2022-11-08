Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Array records its largest quarter in revenue, due to strong organic growth and STI Norland’s acquisition
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has continued to post strong financial results with Q3 revenue driven up by STI Norland’s acquisition and strong organic growth within its legacy business. As it continues to bounce back from a difficult 2021, the tracker supplier’s revenue continued to increase from the...
PV Tech
String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?
Essentially the brains of a PV plant, inverters’ key function remains the conversion of DC power to AC. However, their design and configuration is continually evolving, and so are the strategies of the companies making this important piece of kit, writes Jonathan Touriño Jacobo. For many years, the...
PV Tech
Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe
Maxeon Solar Technologies has improved its results from the previous quarter, with Q3 2022 revenue up, driven by the European distributed generation (DG) business. For a sixth consecutive quarter, the company achieved record sales and volumes shipped with its DG business in the EU market, primarily in France and the Netherlands.
PV Tech
Iberdrola targets US$17 billion investment in renewables by 2025, 52GW of installed capacity
Spanish utility giant Iberdrola targets to invest €17 billion (US$17 billion) in renewables in the next three years and reach 52GW of renewables capacity installed by 2025. With solar PV accounting for 24% of the investment and an installed capacity share of 6.3GW out of the 52GW between all renewables by 2025.
PV Tech
Corporate PPAs hit record levels in Asia Pacific – WoodMac
Corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) have hit record levels in the Asia Pacific region as fuel prices rise and the cost of renewables falls, according to Wood Mackenzie principal analyst, Kyeongho Lee. The region is forecast to see 7GW of renewable capacity contracted to corporations this year, an 80% increase...
PV Tech
Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant
After Actis-backed developer Rezolv Energy announced its acquisition of what it said will be Europe’s largest solar project earlier this month, PV Tech Premium caught up with Rezolv CEO Jim Campion to discuss the unique blend of power purchase agreements (PPAs) on offer, the rising appeal of the Romanian PV market, and the novel attempt to restore degraded agricultural lands on site.
PV Tech
New California net metering proposal would cut average export rates 75%, critics warn
The Californian Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) issued a proposal yesterday to alter its net energy metering (NEM) tariff to encourage battery storage systems alongside distributed residential solar. The new proposal reversed some of the measures in the poorly-received NEM 3.0 programme. The proposal has removed the US$8/kW monthly grid connection...
PV Tech
EU plans to fast-track solar permitting via emergency regulation
The European Commission today proposed a temporary emergency regulation to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy in the face of the energy crisis and the knock-on effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Scheduled to last for one year, the proposal will remove administrative red tape around permitting and deployment,...
PV Tech
Major Asian countries saved US$34 billion through solar deployment in H1 2022
Seven key Asian countries collectively saved approximately US$34 billion in fossil fuel costs in the first half of 2022 through solar generation, according to research from Ember, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). China, India, Japan,...
PV Tech
Bridging the gap between battery supply and energy storage demand
How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. Battery safety – why it’s important and what we can do about it. With the great demand for lithium batteries comes great responsibility to install and use them safely. Although much of that responsibility lies with manufacturers, Dr Kai-Philipp Kairies of ACCURE Battery Intelligence discusses how a combination of data gathered from the field and analytics embedded in software can make batteries safer to operate while maximising value.
PV Tech
COP27: three new partners sign up to IRENA energy transition fund for emerging economies
The Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform (ETAF) has gained three new partners this week at the United Nations COP27 conference in Egypt. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Masdar and Swiss Re all signed partnerships on site in Sharm-El-Sheikh. ETAF is a programme of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)...
China’s Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in...
PV Tech
REC Group launches new TOPCon solar module for US rooftop market
Norway-based solar manufacturer REC Group has begun production of its new REC N-Peak 3 Black Series of rooftop solar panels, the third generation of its n-type TOPCon cell-based solar panels. Production of the modules recently began at REC’s Singapore manufacturing facility, and US customers are expected to receive initial shipments...
Protests wane in Brazil, but diehards stand by Bolsonaro
Protests in deeply polarized Brazil have dwindled since presidential elections nearly two weeks ago but some hard-core supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro remain in the streets. Bolsonaro, who has not openly acknowledged his defeat and has practically disappeared from public life for more than a week, asked his supporters to take down hundreds of roadblocks they threw up after the vote, but supported protests elsewhere.
