Florida State

Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions

The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth)State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from…
DAVENPORT, IA
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11481710): OneTrust LLC

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brannon,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11481710 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
InsuranceNewsNet

Time to replace the gas tax

With the reinstatement of the Florida gas tax, it is time to look at how this tax over the years has become a burden to the people who can least afford it. Many people cannot afford to live near where they work. This is especially true in. Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
