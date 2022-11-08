Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
World Insurance Associates Acquires JR Tallman & Co. Inc. and Increases Massachusetts Presence
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. JR Tallman & Co. Inc. started out as the. Sidney W. Williams Company. in 1839, providing fire insurance...
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole
Messenger, The (Madisonville, KY) Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving. Florida. residents — and insurers — little time to recover before the onslaught of a second natural disaster. Nicole.
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth)State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from…
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11481710): OneTrust LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brannon,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11481710 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
health care State stockpiles penalties from uninsured residents
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> Nearly three years after California started fining residents who don’t have health insurance, the state has not distributed any of the revenue it has collected, KHN has learned — money that was intended to help Californians struggling to pay for coverage.
FEMA has paid millions to Florida residents for Hurricane Ian
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has paid more than $714 million. in individual assistance to victims of Hurricane Ian in. . The money was given to households in 26 counties designated by federal authorities as disaster areas following the historic storm. The. FEMA. funds go...
Time to replace the gas tax
With the reinstatement of the Florida gas tax, it is time to look at how this tax over the years has become a burden to the people who can least afford it. Many people cannot afford to live near where they work. This is especially true in. Palm Beach County.
NJ man illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment benefits
NEWARK, N.J. -- A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man today admitted that he illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Willie Carter, 23, of Paulsboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb to an information charging...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0