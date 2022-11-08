Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Miami Heat’s most recent win the latest proof that problem is ‘fundamental’
The Miami Heat got a great win on Thursday night over the Charlotte Hornets. First off, the win was not great because of the quality of the competition or it wasn’t great because they played “great”, but what it made it great is the totality and summation of all events in the Heat’s season that has led up to it thus far.
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
Can the Ohio State basketball team still sign Bronny James?
The early signing period is done and over with for college basketball. The Ohio State basketball team welcomed four new guys into the fold earlier this week. It’s a top-five class with just those prospects in the class and it’s the second straight top-ten class Chris Holtmann has brought in.
The NBA has released their new City Jerseys and the Cleveland Cavalier’s is among the worst
The NBA has revealed their City Edition uniforms for this season and the Cleveland Cavaliers are near the bottom of the pack. The NBA has unveiled their 2022-2023 City Edition uniforms, and some are pretty awesome. Some aren’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers had theirs leaked a bit ago, and their new base jerseys are pretty solid, all things considered, the new Cities aren’t great. Granted, the 2020-2021 Rock Hall-inspired jerseys did grow on me, these “Land” ones are less likely to.
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
Lakers fans will finally get relief after horrible start here soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a laughably bad start this season to the point where the team giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance at Victor Wembanyama is a real conversation. After the most disappointing season in franchise history, this is not the kind of start that fans were hoping for.
Braves: 3 free agents Atlanta absolutely must stay away from
The Atlanta Braves should stay away from these three free agents at all costs. Things didn’t go as well for the Atlanta Braves as they had hoped in 2022. Their triumphant comeback in the National League East late in the season felt similar to the year prior when they won it all. Luck did run out for them when the unexpectedly red-hot Philadelphia Phillies met up with them in the ALDS.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0