Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Bahamas freezes FTX.com assets, appoints provisional liquidator
The decision to freeze FTX assets has been deemed the most prudent in the face of preserving assets and stabilizing the company, according to the Bahamas Securities Commission. Bankman-Fried has announced the closure of Alameda Research, the investment firm at the core of its various businesses. Yesterday the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones reported that…
FTX investors fear their money is lost as crypto company collapses
But on Thursday the Canadian pension fund warned in a statement it had suffered a hit from a more alternative gamble: The fund had sunk as much as $75 million into FTX International, the troubled global cryptocurrency exchange, in a financing round last year. "This could be a very significant event for a lot of investors, especially retail investors," said Chester…
Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced the acquisition of. St. Louis Title. ,. Security Title Insurance Agency. and Accurate Disbursing of. St. Louis, Missouri. ,...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
American Council of Life Insurers President and CEO Susan Neely Elected President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Global Federation of Insurance Associations (GFIA) elected American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. GFIA is an international, non-profit association whose members include trade associations representing life, health, property and casualty and reinsurance companies around the globe. Through its 40 member associations and one observer association, GFIA represents the interests of insurers and reinsurers in 67 countries. These companies account for around 89% of total insurance premiums worldwide.
Findings on Insurance Discussed by Investigators at University of Quebec Montreal (Ratemaking Territories and Adverse Selection for Flood Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Flood insurance is key to increase resilience but remains challenging to price for actuaries. Despite recent advances in high-resolution flood risk modeling, there are serious obstacles to implementing perfect risk differentiation at the homeowner’s level.”
Fed unlikely to act on data that cheered Wall Street
October's inflation lag not enough to revisit rate hikes, officials suggest. Inflation stayed high but showed signs of slowing in October, spurring new optimism on Wall Street, even as families and businesses still face rising costs for basics such as food and rent- and as the Federal Reserve ramped up its efforts to lower consumer prices, even at the risk of…
Trump knew of alleged tax evasions, executive suggests during trial
NEW YORK, Nov 10- Former U.S. President Donald Trump was aware of allegedly illegal tax practices at his eponymous real estate firm, a senior executive said in testimony on Thursday during the criminal trial against the company on allegations of tax fraud. A prosecutor in Manhattan asked Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, whether former CFO Allen…
Insurers Are Rising to World's Social Sustainability Challenges, Says Geneva Association
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Amid growing stakeholder expectations for businesses to have more social impact, a new. report, The Role of Insurance in Promoting Social Sustainability, highlights insurance's abundant, inherent social benefit in providing financial stability and peace of mind to people and businesses. The Geneva Association. estimates that...
Asian Business Headlines at 9:08 p.m. GMT
Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation. Abortions exposed among Australian health insurer customers. China promises change but sticks to severe 'zero COVID' plan. German business leaders warn against pulling out of China. Canada FM warns businesses against deepening China ties. Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse...
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole
Messenger, The (Madisonville, KY) Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving. Florida. residents — and insurers — little time to recover before the onslaught of a second natural disaster. Nicole.
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York
With his victory, Ryan becomes one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election.
Journal of Risk & Insurance Issues Research Articles in December 2022 Edition
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Florida , Nov. 11 -- Journal of Risk and Insurance , a peer-reviewed journal from the. that says it features insurance economics and risk management, published research articles on the following topics in its. December 2022. edition:. ORIGINAL ARTICLES:. * Why do insurers fail? A comparison of life...
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11481710): OneTrust LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brannon,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11481710 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Fair) from “bb+” (Fair) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) of. The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America. (UCT) (. Columbus, OH. ). The outlook of these Credit...
Indian national charged in $8M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
A federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey, returned an indictment today charging an Indian national for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to court documents, Abhishek...
Sun Life opens new office in Hartford's "Gold Building"
WELLESLEY, Mass. and HARTFORD, Conn. , Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life will hold a ribbon cutting on. to officially open its new office. will participate and address attendees. Sun Life's newly designed office reflects the company's approach to the future of work, which prioritizes group collaboration and event...
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ Senate hopes grow as vote count edges forward – live
Democrat Mark Kelly appears close to re-election in Arizona, with Nevada still up in the air and Georgia going to a runoff vote
