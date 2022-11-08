Read full article on original website
Pella Swimmer to Finish Career at State Meet
While the vast majority of fall sports athletes have transitioned to their winter plans, a Pella High School swimmer will finish her career at the state swimming meet this weekend in Marshalltown. Maylei Ruggles is scheduled to race in the 200 yard freestyle relay preliminaries with teammates from the NCMP...
Indianola Girls Swimming Looking to Improve Times at State Tomorrow
The Indianola girls swimming team qualified three relay teams to the state meet for preliminaries today and Saturday in Marshalltown, and are looking to improve their times from the state qualifying meet last week. The Indians qualified the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays, as well as the 200 Medley Relay, and senior Julian Bacon tells KNIA Sports the goal is to go out and leave it all on the line.
Indianola Girls Swimming Ready for State
Three Indianola girls swimming events qualified to the 2022 State Swim Meet after their state qualifying performances Saturday. Five athletes qualified in three relay events, as the team of Julian Bacon, Olivia Raemaeker, Kodi Cram, and Olivia Bacon qualified in both the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays with times of 1:45.18 and 3:55.29 respectively, while the team of Kodi Cram, Olivia Ramaeker, Faith Mahlstadt, and Julian Bacon qualified in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:00.23. Olivia Ramaeker tells KNIA Sports this will be their last meet as a group of seniors, so they want to make it count.
Central, Lonning Notch First Women’s Basketball Win
A persistent effort on the glass and 23 points from sophomore transfer Abby Johnson (Ankeny) let the Central College women’s basketball team deliver first-year coach Moran Lonning her first collegiate victory Thursday, in a 78-64 triumph over North Central University (Minn.). The Dutch (1-1) outrebounded North Central 54-45, getting...
Former Pella Starting Libero Earns Collegiate Award
A former Pella standout volleyball player has earned a top honor. Kennady Klein with Nebraska Wesleyan was named the American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Klein earned her first All-Conference selection as well as a senior. She is 4th in the conference in digs per set (4.58) and 2nd in total digs (481) in 2022.
Three Central College Athletes Cited for All-Conference Honors
Central College sophomore Joe Brown (Norwalk) was selected to the American Rivers All-Conference men’s soccer team, while a pair of athletes were named honorable mentions in their respective sports. Amanda Smith (Tipton), a senior setter on the Central College volleyball team, was an honorable mention on the American Rivers...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – State Swimmer Maylei Ruggles – November 9th, 2022
Maylei Ruggles has qualified for state all four seasons with the NCMP Aquagirls. The Pella High School senior reflects on her career and previews this weekend’s state meet.
Pella Volleyball Players Earn Academic All-State Honors
Two Pella volleyball players were recognized among the best in Iowa for their work in the classroom. Jasmine Namminga and Katie Pollock were both selected as Academic All-State players by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. To be nominated, an athlete must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher and a...
2022 Recap: Norwalk volleyball wins 24 games, earns share of Little Hawkeye crown
Although the season ended one win shy of their ultimate goal – the State Tournament – the 2022 Norwalk volleyball team certainly had another year to remember. Team highlights included a 24-11 overall record, a 6-1 conference mark that tied Indianola for the regular season Little Hawkeye title, and a second straight appearance in the Class 4A regional finals. Following a thrilling, come-from-behind, five-set regional semifinal win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the Warriors were swept by Sioux City Bishop Heelan in three competitive sets and denied the program’s first-ever State Volleyball Tournament berth.
Simpson Men’s Basketball Wins Opener
The Simpson Storm men’s basketball team won their season opener Tuesday night, 106-81 over Faith Bible College. The Storm men had a great night offensively, scoring 52 points in the first half as they earned a 52-40 lead at the break and then continued that throughout the second half as 17 players saw time on the court. Andrew Gibb led the Storm with 25 points in his debut, while Easton Darling had 16, and Andrew Curran 14.
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Swimming Qualifiers.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features the Indianola girls state swimming qualifiers Olivia Ramaeker, Kodi Cram, Julian Bacon, Olivia Bacon, Ella Geurts, Katie Thompson, Faith Mahlstadt, Chloey Hart. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
Tournovers And Mistakes Hampered Twin Cedars Football All Season
All season long, the Twin Cedars Football Squad was dealing with turnovers. The Sabers in their eight losses committed 31 turnovers and lost by an average score of 68-7. Coach Cam Parker tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the turnovers were one of many issues his team faced during the season. Parker: “Those...
Three Knoxville Athletes Sign At The Next Level On National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day across the country, and it was also National Signing Day for three Knoxville High School Athletes. Beau Leisure made it official by joining Abilene Christian University for baseball. Leisure tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he was impressed by the culture and a chance to possibly play in the College World Series.
Tulip Queen to be Crowned Saturday
This Saturday, the next Tulip Queen and Royal Court will be selected to represent the community over the next several months leading up to Tulip Time in May. The 2023 Tulip Queen’s Announcement Party is this Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. This year’s nominees are:
Let’s Talk Pella – All-State Band Students
The All-State Band selections from Pella High School join us to preview next week’s festival in Ames. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
John McCoy wins the Ted Johnson Memorial Award
The most prestigious award given by the World of Outlaws (WoO) is the Ted Johnson Memorial Award. The award is given to those that have dedicated their lives to Sprint Car Racing. The award was presented during the WoO finals at Charlotte, North Carolina, to Knoxville Raceway Director and Promoter...
Veterans to be Honored in Pella
An annual program returns to Jefferson Intermediate School. The traditional event will be held on Friday, November 11th at 10:30 a.m., ending with a moment of silence and the playing of TAPS. Jefferson School staff asks those who wish to attend to wait until at least 10:00 so they can run their normal morning up until the assembly. Parking is available in the Jefferson parking lot. There will also be a live stream of the assembly that can be found on the Pella Dutch Live YouTube channel. This year, Jefferson Intermediate will be featuring the 4th & 5th grade students singing three songs to honor/celebrate those who have served the country. In addition, students will read personal essays about Veterans Day and there will also be a Q&A session with veterans. The Pella Hy-Vee is also hosting a free breakfast for veterans and their spouses from 6 to 10 a.m.
Vivo Chamber Players Concert at Simpson College Sunday
The Simpson College Department of Music presents a new concert from the Vivo Chamber Players this Sunday. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News the concert will feature works from Vivaldi, Mozart, and John Williams, which will have familiar pieces of music that are truly extraordinary. Benoit said the concert will end with the “Prayer for Peace,” music composed by Williams for the movie Munich.
Defense Set To Be Better Next Season For Knoxville Football
One thing that the Knoxville Football Coaching Staff is looking forward to as the offseason is the defense and the prospects for the Panthers on that side of the ball. 318/396 total tackles for the Panthers this season will return including the top seven led by Kale Kincaid’s 62. Head Coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS the coaching staff is already looking forward to seeing how much progress the defense can make next season.
Indianola Veterans Day Events Today
Indianola and area residents can honor those who are serving or have served in the nation’s armed forces for Veterans Day throughout the day today. The Indianola American Legion is holding a service and flag raising ceremony beginning at 11am in the IOOF Cemetery. Victory Christian Academy in Indianola...
