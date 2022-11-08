ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke hosts ‘get out to vote’ rallies at Texas colleges, a final push ahead of election

By Jala Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f28mG_0j2qbEZg00

SAN MARCOS, Texas (Nexstar) — Just 24 hours before the November midterm election, Beto O’Rourke is rallying for votes on Texas college campuses.

O’Rourke, running for Texas governor, has done significant outreach to younger voters.

On Monday, he started at Texas A&M and will end the day in San Marcos on Texas State’s (TXST) campus around 4:30 pm.

This is O’Rourke’s fourth visit to TXST this election season. This will be his last stop in Central Texas ahead of the election. He’ll be back in his hometown, El Paso, waiting on results with his family on election night.

O’Rourke’s campaign said this final push comes as the campaign has gained momentum, outraising incumbent candidate Gov. Greg Abbott. According to O’Rourke’s campaign, O’Rourke raised $10.5 million from more than 237,500 donors between Sept. 30 and Oct. 29 — nearly $2 million more than Abbott.

As O’Rourke rallies on college campuses, Abbott will be granting local news outlets one-on-one interviews the day before the election.

Reporter Monica Madden will be sitting down with Abbott. This is the first interview they’ve granted KXAN this season, though we’ve made other repeated requests.

