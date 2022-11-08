Read full article on original website
Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Afghan commandos that were trained by US Navy SEALs are being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine, report says
Elite Afghan commandos are being contacted with offers to fight for Russia in Ukraine, reports Foreign Policy. The soldiers were once trained by US Navy SEALs but were left behind when the Taliban took over last year. One Afghan official said he believed Russia's mercenary Wagner Group is behind the...
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack
The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week. On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
Finland Detects Five Mystery Underwater Explosions in Russian Waters
The suspected blasts occurred in the Gulf of Finland on October 20 and 21, less than a month after the mysterious Nord Stream explosions.
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
North Korea preps for nuclear war
The rogue regime is a threat Joe Biden will be more than happy to hand off to the next president.
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War
Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'
The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility."
Brittney Griner Moved to Russian Penal Colony With Reportedly Brutal Conditions
Late last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner officially received her prison sentence from a Russian court, and will now spend nine years in prison. The harsh sentence came after officials at a Moscow airport found traces of hashish oil within her luggage. Now, after officially hearing her sentence, the renowned basketball player has been moved to a notorious Russian penal colony. Other prisoners there have reportedly complained of unusually harsh conditions.
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
Russian military truck driver, 22, mows down column of conscripts at top-secret training base leaving two dead and 11 hurt
At least two Russian conscripts are dead and 11 have been injured after a truck ran over them at a top-secret training base. Israpil Abkherdilayev, 22, a contract soldier, rammed a KamAZ military transport into the conscripts at a training ground near the city of Mirny, northwest Russia, around 7pm on Thursday.
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
