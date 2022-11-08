ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

April Madura
3d ago

This is incredibly sad for these families. Equally sad is the number of times that drunk driver was convicted of DUI and other alcohol fueled offenses and continued to get a slap on the hand until he finally killed someone. The system that continued to slap his hand until he killed someone is just as accountable for this woman's death as the drunk driving the car that hit her. I'd bet good money that if first offense DUI was a mandatory 5 years in prison, there would be a lot less drinking and driving. This slap on the wrist crap is getting people killed. I personally know someone in the state of Wisconsin who had had 5 DUI's and still has a driver's license. DO BETTER!

