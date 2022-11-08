HARRISBURG - Write-in candidates swept both the Banner County commissioners' race and the race for county clerk during the general election on Tuesday. Robin Darnall and Laif Anderson were two write-in candidates elected to the Banner County Commissioners board. Anderson received 254 votes and Darnall got 221. They defeated two republicans who won the primary election in May, Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post. Sandberg received 113 votes and Post ended with 108 votes.

BANNER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO