3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
I’ve tried all of the Apple Watch Ultra bands — this one is the best
Which Apple Watch Ultra band should you buy? We've tested the Alpine Loop, the Ocean Loop, and the Trail Loop, and one is our clear favorite.
Is The New Apple Watch Ultra Worth It?
Taking a step up from the standard Series 8 to the Apple Watch Ultra comes with some great perks — so long as you're willing to shell out the premium cash.
pocketnow.com
Meet the Garmin Instinct Crossover: It's rugged, smart, and has analog hands
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Garmin unveiled the new Instinct Crossover smartwatch, which features a similar design to the existing Instinct 2 series of smartwatches. The Instinct Crossover is a hybrid smartwatch, and it comes with analog hands for a more classic look. It even carries over the 10 ATM water resistance certificate, as well as the MIL-STD 810 standard for thermal and shock resistance and the Solar feature.
TechRadar
I am a Google Pixel owner and here are the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
When I got my Google Pixel 7 from Google, I also got a Pixel Watch, and it’s one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It’s stylish and slick, but unfortunately, it’s not the most reliable smartwatch. The battery could be better, and I don’t trust the step count. That’s why I’m looking at Black Friday smartwatch deals for a wearable to use with my newest Android phone.
TechRadar
LG’s 77-inch C2 OLED TV is $800 off with this Black Friday deal
We’re big fans of LG’s C2 series OLED TVs – so much so that we selected the C2 as our TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice awards. LG TVs are seeing some nice price cuts as we head toward the holiday season, including this $800 off a 77-inch C2 OLED at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
Best running watches in 2022
Here’s a look at the best running watches for value, battery life, smartwatch features, and more.
TechRadar
Hisense’s U8H mini-LED TV hits its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal
With Black Friday deals happening early this year, we are seeing striking early sales on some of the best TVs, including a number of models we’ve tested and rated highly in 2022 – this Hisense U8H series model, for instance, which just got a $500 price cut in a fantastic Best Buy deal (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
TechRadar
Philips Hue's first smart Christmas lights let you deck the halls with LEDs - and they're Matter-ready
Releasing under the Philips Hue brand, Signify’s new Festavia string lights will let people add an extra pop to their homes this upcoming holiday season. Made up of 250 smart LEDs along a 66-foot (20-meter) cord, these color-changing lights offer a lot of flexibility and we don’t mean just decorating your house. You can control the Festavia lights through the Philips Hue app, saving you the trouble of having to crawl under a Christmas tree just to turn them off. The app also allows users to dim or brighten the lights, change their color, and even set a lighting schedule. And Linear Style can be activated to add a smooth gradient effect to the LEDs, according to Signify (opens in new tab).
9to5Mac
This Apple Watch Ultra band takes weeks to ship, but you can find it sooner
For reasons unknown, the new Trail Loop band for Apple Watch Ultra arrived in Apple Stores weeks after the Alpine Loop and Ocean band. Stock has become more widely available over the last week, but there’s one version that’s still particularly difficult to track down. The Trail Loop...
CNET
iOS 16.1.1 Arrives With Apple Bug Fixes
Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes. The Software Update section on iPhone and iPad devices states that iOS 16.1.1 "includes bug fixes and security updates." Apple's Support page goes into more detail, noting that the update will prevent remote users from causing "unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution." Apple didn't provide more detail.
TechRadar
This stunning LG OLED TV swaps bezels for an incredible floating frame
Apart from a couple of notable exceptions, it’s fair to say that TV design has become a uniform affair in recent years, with a brand badge and choice of stand legs the only differenting factors within the chrome bezel, black plastic archetype we’ve become accustomed to. A wild...
TechRadar
Four easy ways to mod your mechanical keyboard
Keyboard modding refers to making modifications to the way a keyboard looks, feels, or sounds. People have various motivations for keyboard modding. While some pursue it as a pastime hobby, others consider it in order to upgrade a basic keyboard that they bought for cheap. Gamers are often very interested...
The Verge
How to use the Apple Watch’s Compass Waypoints and Backtrack features
Apple did a lot of work prepping new features for the Apple Watch Ultra. That includes redesigning the Compass app in watchOS 9 to include waypoints — points of interest — and Backtrack, the ability to retrace your steps using your watch’s GPS. Waypoints and Backtrack aren’t...
TechRadar
These beautiful wooden headphones deliver classy music at a great price
Despite knocking out affordable headphones for a number of years now, Chinese audio brand Sivga has slipped somewhat under the radar. But that could all change with the release of a duo of striking new wooden-cupped headphones. Sivga's new Robin and Oriole wired cans boast 50mm drivers – larger and...
TechRadar
The iPhone 14’s best emergency feature will finally launch this month
Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is finally coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro later this month (November 2022) – if you live in the US or Canada that is. Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model (including the larger iPhone 14 Plus and...
Apple Insider
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following an update toAirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update — 5B58 — is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As...
iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here are the new features and changes
Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2. While the first beta already introduced several new features, such as the long-awaited Freeform app, Apple still has a few more tweaks and changes it’s been working on for the past couple of weeks. Here they are. The most notable feature of...
laptopmag.com
iPhone trade-in values increase — but iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more drop
IPhone trade-in values have changed, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro decreasing the value of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even models all the way back to the iPhone 7 Plus. However, select iPhone models are now worth more. Spotted by 9to5Mac, a majority...
