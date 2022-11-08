Read full article on original website
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
It’s going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. “Across basically the southern half of the state you’ll see maybe a couple of...
As the dust from the midterm elections settles, Governor Tim Walz is wasting no time outlining his second-term plans:. “Make community safe. Invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation. Invest in education, all of the things that we talked about on the campaign we have the capacity to do that.”
Education Minnesota says its top priority heading into the next legislative session is getting lawmakers to fully fund public education. President Denise Specht:. “Fully funded public education in Minnesota will mean a sustained multibillion-dollar increase in the money the state provides to its school districts. And we’re ready to hold accountable, all the politicians who promised full funding on the campaign trail.”
SmartAsset has released its eighth annual study on the colleges and universities giving students the best return on their educational investment. To determine the best value colleges in each state, SmartAsset compared schools across the following categories: scholarships and grants, graduates’ starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.
