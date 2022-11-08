Read full article on original website
Related
hot967.fm
Minnesota Farmers Meeting At Ag And Food Summit
(Minneapolis, MN) — Farmers from across the state are meeting at the Minnesota Ag and Food Summit. Agriculture workers gathered yesterday at the Minneapolis Convention Center for AgriGrowth’s 2022 event. The group discussed struggles farmers are facing such as high planting costs and inflation, drought conditions, and supply chain issues. Senator Tina Smith spoke at the event, saying farmers have the support of the federal government.
hot967.fm
Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
hot967.fm
Winter-Like Temps and Snow Returning to Minnesota
It’s going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. “Across basically the southern half of the state you’ll see maybe a couple of...
hot967.fm
Walz Kicks off Second Term
As the dust from the midterm elections settles, Governor Tim Walz is wasting no time outlining his second-term plans:. “Make community safe. Invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation. Invest in education, all of the things that we talked about on the campaign we have the capacity to do that.”
hot967.fm
MSU Ranked Fifth Best Return on Investment College in MN
SmartAsset has released its eighth annual study on the colleges and universities giving students the best return on their educational investment. To determine the best value colleges in each state, SmartAsset compared schools across the following categories: scholarships and grants, graduates’ starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.
hot967.fm
Minnesota Lottery Officials Investigating Processing Delay For Powerball Drawing
(Golden Valley, MN) — Minnesota Lottery officials are investigating after the state’s system caused the Powerball drawing to be delayed by nearly ten hours. Officials say the state’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday. Lottery representatives say the delay was needed to confirm the security and accuracy of the drawing and that the process was never compromised. The Minnesota Lottery says it will provide more information once a “thorough review” is completed.
hot967.fm
Schultz concedes defeat in MN attorney general race
Republican Jim Schultz is conceding defeat in the race for Minnesota attorney general. Schultz said even though the race hadn’t been formally called, he’d call Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to congratulate him. Final unofficial results showed Ellison with less than a one-percent lead, but his campaign said there’s no way Schultz could close that gap, and it’s outside the threshold for a recount. Schultz says he’s proud of the race he and his campaign ran and received the highest percentage of the vote for a Republican candidate for statewide constitutional office in 30 years and carried 76 of Minnesota’s 87 counties.
hot967.fm
Annual Survey Shows Slight Decline in MN Workplace Injuries & Illness
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reporting a slight drop in workplace injury and illness in the state last year. Spokesman James Honerman says their annual survey of about 39 hundred establishments:. “Showed a decrease of almost three thousand injury and illnesses in 2021 compared to 2020. And...
hot967.fm
MN Senate Democrats to meet to elect majority leader for next session
Democrats meet behind closed doors later today (Thurs p-m) to elect a new leader as they prepare to take control of Minnesota Senate next year, after winning the majority in Tuesday’s election. Rumors are flying about who might run, and Senator Erin Murphy’s name is among those being tossed around — but the Saint Paul Democrat isn’t saying:
Comments / 0