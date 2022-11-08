ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Two Cole County incumbents win re-election

Dave Griffith will continue to serve as the State House member representing Jefferson City. Griffith beat Democrat Don Salcedo. Griffith admits he’s been frustrated when he’s gone to bat for his constituents like one who needed money due him from state government …. Griffith, who serves in the...
COLE COUNTY, MO
Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.  Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler

Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Prowler is stalking Columbia apartments

The search continues for a prowler in south Columbia who appears to be targeting the apartments of young women who live alone. Columbia Police warn that the prowler’s incidents have been at apartment complexes near Grindstone, and the suspect chased one victim to her door on Buttonwood on Sunday evening. None of the victims have been physically injured, according to CPD.
COLUMBIA, MO
Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Sunday’s Columbia prayer walk focusing on safety, poverty issues

A former Columbia mayoral candidate has organized a meditation and prayer walk for safety and peace on Sunday in downtown Columbia. Former mayoral candidate Tanya Heath is the organizer. She says the aim is to uplift Columbia, the state, nation and world for the safety of our neighbors, police officers and firefighters, as well as peace for the community and world. Heath also says they’ll pray for solutions for all people, with winter approaching.
COLUMBIA, MO
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Camden County saturation patrol leads to multiple arrests, narcotics seized

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Multiple arrests were made over the weekend during a saturation patrol including ones involving methamphetamine. On November 5, officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Missouri State Highway Patrol performed a saturation patrol— a large number of law enforcement officers patrolling a specific area for a […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

