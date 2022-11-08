Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?
Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
nbcboston.com
What to Expect in the Transition From Charlie Baker to Maura Healey
Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, plan to spend part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. "Now, you know that for me, everything's about teamwork. You've seen...
nbcboston.com
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
nbcboston.com
Andrea Campbell Elected Mass. Attorney General
Democrat Andrea Campbell has been elected as Massachusetts Attorney General, NBC News projects, making her the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top law enforcement officer. She defeated GOP candidate Jay McMahon, who was seeking to become the first Republican elected to the post since the 1960s.
nbcboston.com
Vermont Voters Add Reproductive Liberty Amendment to State Constitution
Vermont was one of three states on election night that enshrined access to abortions in their state constitutions. According to unofficial results posted online from the office of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, more than 72% of Vermonters said the state constitution should be updated to read it is key to people’s dignity that they be able to make their own choices around their reproductive futures — such as whether to use contraception, get pregnant, or end a pregnancy.
nbcboston.com
Staff Shortages, RSV Surge Lead to Long Wait Times at Hospitals
As hospitals see a surge of RSV patients, doctors in Massachusetts say wait times in emergency departments are nearing historic highs. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, warns that the staffing shortage in the health care industry is only making the situation worse.
nbcboston.com
Hour-by-Hour Rain Timeline as Remnants of Nicole Hit Mass., New England
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain are spreading over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
nbcboston.com
Democrat Wes Moore to Become Maryland's First Black Governor
Wes Moore will become Maryland's first Black governor, reclaiming the office from the GOP in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore, an author and nonprofit executive who was backed by former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and others, had held double-digit poll leads over his Republican opponent, state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump.
nbcboston.com
Here's Why RSV Is Sending So Many Sick Kids to Hospitals, Putting Them at Capacity
A serious surge in cases of RSV, the common children's virus, is hampering pediatric hospitals in Massachusetts and across the country, increasing wait times at hospitals and sending administrators scrambling to ensure kids are getting the care they need to get better. The surge, which began in late summer, is...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England
The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
nbcboston.com
Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
nbcboston.com
2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod
Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
Comments / 0