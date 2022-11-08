ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?

Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

What to Expect in the Transition From Charlie Baker to Maura Healey

Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, plan to spend part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. "Now, you know that for me, everything's about teamwork. You've seen...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?

The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Andrea Campbell Elected Mass. Attorney General

Democrat Andrea Campbell has been elected as Massachusetts Attorney General, NBC News projects, making her the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top law enforcement officer. She defeated GOP candidate Jay McMahon, who was seeking to become the first Republican elected to the post since the 1960s.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Vermont Voters Add Reproductive Liberty Amendment to State Constitution

Vermont was one of three states on election night that enshrined access to abortions in their state constitutions. According to unofficial results posted online from the office of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, more than 72% of Vermonters said the state constitution should be updated to read it is key to people’s dignity that they be able to make their own choices around their reproductive futures — such as whether to use contraception, get pregnant, or end a pregnancy.
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Staff Shortages, RSV Surge Lead to Long Wait Times at Hospitals

As hospitals see a surge of RSV patients, doctors in Massachusetts say wait times in emergency departments are nearing historic highs. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, warns that the staffing shortage in the health care industry is only making the situation worse.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Democrat Wes Moore to Become Maryland's First Black Governor

Wes Moore will become Maryland's first Black governor, reclaiming the office from the GOP in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore, an author and nonprofit executive who was backed by former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and others, had held double-digit poll leads over his Republican opponent, state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump.
MARYLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England

The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane

Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
nbcboston.com

2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod

Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy