WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
WLTX.com
How and when Hurricane Nicole is expected to impact South Carolina
Hurricane Nicole is expected to move over Florida on Thursday. Here's what we're expecting to see in South Carolina -- and when.
Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
WOKV.com
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina A man was arrested on Nov. 10 after two bodies were found in a South Carolina home. (NCD)
blufftontoday.com
Henry McMaster earns second full term as SC governor, touts economic growth after election win
This story is being provided for free as a service of The Greenville News, Spartanburg Herald-Journal and Anderson Independent-Mail. Please support local journalism with a digital subscription. With support from Upstate voters, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster easily won a second four-year term Tuesday and has a chance to become South...
‘This is a deadly virus’: Why doctors are concerned with this year’s flu numbers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flu season is in full swing, and this year’s numbers already have doctors concerned. News13 spoke with Dr. William Epperson, a primary care physician at Tidelands Health, in September. At the time, he called what he had seen so far “highly unusual” and said he was shocked by the flu […]
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State
This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
WJCL
South Carolina Senate Showdown Results: Tim Scott soundly defeats challenger Krystle Matthews
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:01 p.m.:Within moments of polls closing, Tim Scott was projected the winner. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Initial report:...
Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.
Richland Mall to be torn down, redeveloped in $100 million deal
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Richland Mall near Forest Acres will be torn down and redeveloped, a plan that city leaders hope will inject new life into a property that had been a central part of the community for over 60 years. Southeastern Development, which will now own the...
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
Powerball jackpot means more money for NC educational system
"I'm very excited," said Kiaira Harris from Charlotte. "I got the winning ticket, so I'm going to tell you all about it when I claim my prize."
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
