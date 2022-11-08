ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

News19 WLTX

Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
Kennardo G. James

This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State

This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of​ Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
