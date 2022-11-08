Read full article on original website
After delay, Powerball numbers drawn for $1.9 billion jackpot
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — While millions waited on Monday night for the numbers to be drawn for the largest Powerball jackpot in history, they would soon learn they had to wait longer. The Powerball drawing was delayed because of "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," according...
Californians reject tax on the rich to fund electric vehicles and fight wildfires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TND) — Californians rejected a tax on the state's wealthiest individuals that would have helped put more electric vehicles on the road and fight wildfires in the state. Proposition 30, also known as the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act, asked California voters to raise the income...
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
Tropical Storm Nicole forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon. Also on Tuesday, Palm Beach County called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm; US braces for hurricane strength
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 350 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday morning. The storm was beginning to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph moving west at 9 mph. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.
LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
Police: Over a million dollars stolen from Asian American families in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a series of burglaries that have specifically been targeting homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese food restaurants. They says that as of right now, almost a million dollars in cash and property have been stolen from restaurant owners...
Early snow is prompting Utah ski resorts to open days, weeks before schedule
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some ski resorts are opening early because of all the snow. Solitude Mountain Resort on Nov. 4 announced it would be opening the following Friday, Nov. 11 -- a week earlier than planned. It's their earliest opening day they've had since 2013. The resort...
Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a 'red wave.' Not in Texas.
Nov. 9, 2022 — "Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a “red wave.” Not in Texas." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
State election task force sparks questions about who can enter polling places
SAN ANTONIO - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a task force ready to monitor potential election issues tomorrow, but legally, the members may not be able to enter polling sites. On October 18, the Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Harris County officials saying there were "serious...
ELECTION DAY 2022: Here's what you need to vote in Texas
There is no presidential election this year, but this year’s Election Day, Nov. 8, will define the future of Texas. Texans can cast their ballots for the state’s top leaders — governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor — and several other statewide elected officials in the midterm elections, as well as district-based representatives in the United States Congress, the Texas Legislature and the State Board of Education. Judges from the state’s top courts to county courts are also on the ballot. Some Texas communities will also hold local elections for school board, city or county seats and local initiatives.
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
KFBK Morning News
The most recent test scores from students in California's public schools are decisive and troubling. Closing our schools during the pandemic dealt a big blow to our children. Statewide, English test scores fell by 4 percentage points. Math test scores down by 7 percentage points from before the pandemic. But at one local school. A charter school in Vacaville, Kairos public school, it's a much different story...
Greg Abbott's victory in Uvalde County is both surprising and expected
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott was re-elected to a third term Tuesday night—defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. One spot that helped propel him to victory in Uvalde County where the deadliest school shooting in the state happened at Robb Elementary. Abbott’s win in Uvalde is surprising...
