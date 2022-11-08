ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Election Day, and Veterans Day weather

By John Harris
 3 days ago
Hi everyone!

As today unfolds, the mist and drizzle from early this morning will dissipate, and a partly sunny sky will return. Temperatures should respond, warming from early morning lows in the 50’s to the breezy low to mid 70’s this afternoon. Perfect weather for election day! Tomorrow should see highs in the windy low to mid 70’s, before much cooler weather returns. Thursday will be sunny with highs near 64, while Friday (Veterans Day), could hold steady in the chilly 40’s. Saturday and Sunday look to tradeoff between the 50’s and 60’s.

No additional rain showers are expected for the remainder of the week.

Please vote, everyone. And for all our veterans, thank you for your service! We salute you!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

