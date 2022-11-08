Man stabbed in the back several times after finding girlfriend's ex hiding in the closet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting neighbor's son in the face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars, accused of shooting his neighbor's son in the face with a shotgun. 48-year-old Eutimio Antonio Gonzales was taken into custody Friday morning. Investigators say it started with an argument on Price Avenue on the Southwest Side. According to an arrest...
WPFO
Man known as 'Tarzan' wanted after breaking teen's face for dunking on him
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.
news4sanantonio.com
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling locations
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detained 33 individuals and more than 50 gambling machines after raiding two illegal gambling operations. Deputies arrived at the two locations around 5 p.m, Nov. 10. One location was at the 2500 block of W. Woodlawn, and the other at the 100 block of Esma. Both locations are believed to be connected.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who pointed gun at woman at Alamo Heights-area emergency room
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person wanted for threatening an employee at the Methodist ER in Alamo Heights with a gun. Police said a 33-year-old woman arrived to work at the facility at 250 E. Basse Road just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a blue vehicle parked in front of her car.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in stabbing of man at H-E-B self checkout
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for the stabbing of a man who was waiting at an H-E-B self checkout line. The incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 23 at an H-E-B store in the 360 block of Valley Hi Drive on the city’s far Southwest Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for last 2 teen suspects wanted in shooting death of man outside hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for two other teenage suspects in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May. San Antonio Police said Andres Villarreal, 19, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 18, are wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery. Villarreal is also wanted on an unrelated assault charge. Investigators say that Villarreal Tijernia are the last two suspects still at large among the six suspects involved in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20.
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police bodycam video of Councilman Clayton Perry released after alleged hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry was found at his home acting confused, after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday Night. Newly released body-camera footage from the San Antonio Police shows Councilman Perry incoherent, confused, and possibly inebriated. Earlier this week, Councilman Perry admitted he...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men, two juveniles arrested during drug bust on East Side
SAN ANTONIO -- A joint operation led to the arrest of two men and two juveniles following a bust at a drug house on the East Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced. Jonathan Franklin-Ross, 20, and Vanel Deshawn Durst, 19, were arrested Tuesday morning at a home at...
Man in custody after witnesses say he took off from burning apartment unit
SAN ANTONIO — A fire at a northwest-side apartment led to a man being detained after witnesses said they saw him run from the burning apartment and hop on a bus. The San Antonio Police Department said the fire broke out just before 11 p.m. at The Adobe Apartments on Callaghan Road.
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
Up to $50,000 reward offered in 2021 New Year's Day murder of Army Soldier
A cash reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information in the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. On Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was traveling in her vehicle when she was shot by a 'high-powered rifle' on I-10 near Vance Jackson just after 2 a.m., officials said.
KSAT 12
Police no longer looking for U-Haul truck in abduction case involving 13-year-old San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are no longer searching for a U-Haul truck in connection with an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old man wanted in her abduction. The alert was issued Sunday night for Joanna Luna, who was last seen...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shots fired in neighborhood, standoff with officers, Converse police say
CONVERSE, Texas – UPDATE: A man is in custody following a six-hour standoff inside a home in Converse on Tuesday night, according to the Converse Police Department. Authorities say detectives obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the residence after continued attempts to establish communication. Converse police...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating North Side gas station shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the elbow. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m, on Nov. 10, on East Mulberry Avenue, towards the North Side of town near Brackenridge Park. According to the police, the altercation started in a gas...
KTSA
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
news4sanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
Comments / 0