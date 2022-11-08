ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Efforts to impose tighter restrictions on abortion in South Carolina are now dead for this year. That’s what lawmakers are saying after a legislative panel failed to reach a compromise today – following weeks of stalemate over what those restrictions should look like. Republicans...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

SC Republicans celebrate ‘red wave’ sweep across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina GOP said Tuesday’s midterm elections proved what they already know: that the Palmetto State is a “solid Republican state.”. State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said “a red wave swept across South Carolina from the coast all the way to the Upstate,” with Republicans flipping eight State House seats, seven county council seats and several other local races.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Celebrating Veterans Day at the South Carolina Military Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First established in Sumter county as the “National Guard Museum and State Weapons Collection”, the South Carolina Military Museum relocated to the capital city of Columbia to better serve its mission of preserving the State’s military history. Officially recognized by the U.S....
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Nicole bring the threat for isolated tornadoes Thursday evening through Friday morning - First Alert Weather Days are issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are issued for tomorrow and Friday as Tropical storm Nicole approaches. At 300 PM EST , the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 77.3 West. Nicole is moving toward the west near 12 mph . A turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday, and north or north-northeast on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County. The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: The Garden City Pier Singer

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Garden City Pier is more than just boards and nails. It’s a place for folks to relax, to fish, and a place for PJ Klein to shine. For the past two years, 34-year-old Klein has mesmerized crowds with his voice every Friday. It’s a talent that his family discovered when he was young.
GARDEN CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy