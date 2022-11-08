Read full article on original website
WMBF
Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Efforts to impose tighter restrictions on abortion in South Carolina are now dead for this year. That’s what lawmakers are saying after a legislative panel failed to reach a compromise today – following weeks of stalemate over what those restrictions should look like. Republicans...
WMBF
SC Republicans celebrate ‘red wave’ sweep across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina GOP said Tuesday’s midterm elections proved what they already know: that the Palmetto State is a “solid Republican state.”. State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said “a red wave swept across South Carolina from the coast all the way to the Upstate,” with Republicans flipping eight State House seats, seven county council seats and several other local races.
WMBF
McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results. Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham. During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep...
WMBF
GOP holds on to SC State Superintendent of Education office with Weaver win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will be South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. For much of the evening, Weaver and Democratic nominee Lisa Elli were within one point of each other as the early returns came in. Weaver says leadership and management experience are necessary for...
WMBF
Celebrating Veterans Day at the South Carolina Military Museum
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First established in Sumter county as the “National Guard Museum and State Weapons Collection”, the South Carolina Military Museum relocated to the capital city of Columbia to better serve its mission of preserving the State’s military history. Officially recognized by the U.S....
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Nicole bring the threat for isolated tornadoes Thursday evening through Friday morning - First Alert Weather Days are issued
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are issued for tomorrow and Friday as Tropical storm Nicole approaches. At 300 PM EST , the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 77.3 West. Nicole is moving toward the west near 12 mph . A turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday, and north or north-northeast on Friday.
WMBF
Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County. The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.
WMBF
This Is Carolina: The Garden City Pier Singer
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Garden City Pier is more than just boards and nails. It’s a place for folks to relax, to fish, and a place for PJ Klein to shine. For the past two years, 34-year-old Klein has mesmerized crowds with his voice every Friday. It’s a talent that his family discovered when he was young.
WMBF
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing. Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child. During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going...
WMBF
Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A holiday tradition is officially underway in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee communities. The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee kicked off its Angel Tree program on Thursday. WMBF News, along with Seaside Furniture, Harley Davidson, Joye Law Firm, Gay...
WMBF
It’s that time again to kickoff Angel Tree with the Salvation Army
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee kicked off its Angel...
