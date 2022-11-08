Read full article on original website
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Child dies after Hillsborough shooting, deputies say
A child has died after a shooting Friday morning in Seffner, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was shot in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m., the agency said in a news release Friday night. The child was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.
Minnesota farmer's murder in 2015 solved with help from a family Bible
A Bible helped solved the 2015 murder of a Minnesota farmer who was killed in his home, authorities said
