Tampa Bay Times

Child dies after Hillsborough shooting, deputies say

A child has died after a shooting Friday morning in Seffner, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was shot in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m., the agency said in a news release Friday night. The child was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.
SEFFNER, FL

