WFMJ.com
Truck hauling steel burns on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
Smoke streamed across part of Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Friday as a tractor trailer burned. Drivers told dispatchers that a flatbed hauling steel could be seen burning on the eastbound Exit 15 Mercer on ramp shortly before 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen on streaming video from a...
At least 11 injured in accident on Turnpike in Beaver Co.
Up to 11 people have injuries after a seven-vehicle pileup on the Turnpike in Beaver County. It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township.
At least 1 injured in Washington County ATV crash
At least one person was injured in an ATV crash in Washington County Thursday. The crash occurred off Snee Road in Union Township. Members of the Library Volunteer Fire Company assisted Finleyville and Elrama departments with the rescue of a male around 6 p.m. An official from Elrama told Channel...
butlerradio.com
Local Police Departments Receive Honors From AAA
A couple of local police departments were recognized for outstanding efforts to increase road safety by AAA East Central earlier this week. The Cranberry Township Police Department received a Platinum award for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program. Additionally, PA State Police Troop D in Butler also received...
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
Overnight Pa. Turnpike closure to affect eastbound motorists at New Stanton
An overnight closure of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is set to begin at 11 p.m. Saturday, for eastbound traffic traveling between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges. The closure is slated to continue until 5 a.m. Sunday to allow crews to conduct center-line pavement patching. During the six-hour closure, motorists will...
Model train groups, vendors roll through Monroeville Convention Center for fall show
Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show rolled through the Monroeville earlier this month. It is one of the largest gatherings of model train enthusiasts and sets up shop three times a year at the municipality’s convention center at 209 Mall Blvd. About 6,000 people were estimated to have walked through the doors Nov. 5-6.
District judge alerts Lower Burrell Council about reports of suspicious gray car
District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec spoke at the Lower Burrell Council meeting Monday to report a suspicious silver/gray car with three men that stopped at a city home and other locations. She asked city police Chief John Marhefka whether he had heard of any incidents involving the car and the...
Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 30 in North Huntingdon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County shut down Route 30 for several hours.The crash Thursday in North Huntingdon was near Colonial Manor Road.It is not clear if there were any injuries. The road has since reopened.
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
Pittsburgh medical marijuana firm raises nearly $18 million in outside investment
PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based Maitri Holdings LLC, a medical marijuana company, has raised nearly $18 million in outside investment, according to public SEC documents. Corinne Ogrodnik, managing director and a co-founder of Maitri, said the company was not at liberty to discuss specific plans for the funds or name the investors behind the raise but added that “Maitri’s future is bright” in a statement. Ogrodnik founded Maitri with COO Joe Vesely in 2016.
butlerradio.com
Larry L. Nicklas
Larry L. Nicklas, 45, of Prospect, PA, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Embassy of Saxonburg. He was born August 30, 1977 in Butler, PA, the son of the late John Larry Nicklas and Bonnie (Bell) Nicklas of Prospect. Larry had worked at II-VI (now Coherant Corp). Surviving are...
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
butlerradio.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
upmc.com
Making Melanoma Immortal: Pitt Scientists Discover Key Genetic Step in Cancer’s Race to Live Forever
Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have discovered the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science this week, Dr. Jonathan Alder and his team describe how they discovered the perfect combination of genetic alterations that tumors use to promote explosive growth and prevent their own demise, a development that could change the way oncologists understand and treat melanoma.
Tired of being stuck in traffic? Channel 11 is getting updates on major road projects in the area
Sitting in traffic: it’s something nearly all of us have to deal with. For Pittsburgh commuters, it can be tough. Currently, three major road construction projects impact thousands of us every single day. So when will it end?. On Channel 11 morning news at 6:45 a.m., traffic expert Trisha...
