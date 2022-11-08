ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

The Threat of National Rail Strike Eases, for Now, as Key Union BMWED Extends Deal Deadline

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...
NBC New York

Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.

